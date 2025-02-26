WATCH: Pitt's Jeff Capel, Jaland Lowe Address Defeat
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers suffered a disappointing defeat to Georgia Tech, 73-67 at the Petersen Events Center.
The loss makes it back-to-back for Pitt, who fell on the road to Notre Dame, 76-72 on Feb. 22. They also suffer their first defeat at home since a 73-57 loss to Virginia on Feb. 3.
Pitt fell behind early on, with Georgia Tech taking a 20-8 lead at the 11:17 mark in the first half, as they shot poorly, 3-for-10 from the field, and allowed the road team to get going early.
The Panthers would get back in the game and trimmed the deficit multiple times, but the Yellow Jackets continued their lead throughout.
Pitt evenutally got going late on, with a 12-2 run over a 2:30 span, with sophomore guard Jaland Lowe scoring nine straight points and freshman guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings hit the 3-pointer that made it a 59-58 game.
Georgia Tech made just two field goals in the final 10 minutes, but made 17 free throws and held Pitt defensively late on, as they shot 2-for-12 from the field in the final five minutes.
Panthers head coach Jeff Capel was disappointed with his team's effort at times, especially when it came to rebounding. The Yellow Jackets outrebounded the Panthers 37-27 and had 17 second chance points to the Panthers' scoring just two.
Pitt Basketball Head Coach Jeff Capel Press Conference
Lowe put the loss on himself for not making shots late down the stretch. He led Pitt with 25 points, and shot 7-for-21 from the field, 2-for-9 from 3-point range and 9-for-10 from the foul line.
Pitt Guard Jaland Lowe Press Conference
Georgia Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire spoke after the win. So too did senior guard Lance Terry, who scored 20 points, and redshirt junior forward Duncan Powell, who scored a season-high 26 points.
Georgia Tech Basketball Press Conference
Pitt will head back out on the road for their next game, as they face Louisville on March 1. Louisvilledefeated Pitt in their first matchup at the Petersen Events Center, 82-78 on Jan. 11.
