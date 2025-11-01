Inside The Panthers

2027 WPIAL 4-Star WR Lists Pitt in Top 8

A local four-star wide receiver in the class of 2027 has named the Pitt Panthers among his top eight schools.

Theo Newhouse

Javien Robinson stands on the sidelines during a recruiting visit Oct. 24, 2024 at Acrisure Stadium.
Javien Robinson stands on the sidelines during a recruiting visit Oct. 24, 2024 at Acrisure Stadium.
In this story:

The Pitt Panthers have been named one of the eight finalists for McKeesport Area High School class of 2027 wide receiver Javien Robinson.

Robinson also has placed Rutgers, Miami (FL), Syracuse, Wisconsin, Penn State, West Virginia and Florida State inside his final eight. He is a 4-star recruit and the eighth-best prospect in Pennsylvania according to 247 Sports, while ESPN has him rated as a 3-star receiver.

McKeesport High sits just 17 miles away from Acrisure Stadium, formally known as Heinz Field. He took a game-day visit Oct 4. the weekend Pitt beat Boston College 48-7 also visited last season when Pitt matched up with Syracuse in a game where the Panthers totaled 5 interceptions. This year Robinson has taken visits to Rutgers, Miami (FL), Penn St and has visits scheduled to West Virginia, Syracuse, and Wisconsin.

Robinson's HS Success

Robinson and teammate Kemon Spell have propelled McKeesport to a No. 1 seed heading for the 5A WPIAL playoffs. They took down Chartiers Valley 44-7 in the first round and will now take on Thomas Jefferson in the quarter-finals.

Spell
Aliquippa's QaLil Goode (14), Gavin Wilcox (13), and Arison Walker (15) attempt to hold back McKeesport's Kemon Spell (20) from scoring a touchdown during the second half of the WPIAL 4A Championship game Friday evening at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA.

The 6’2” speedy receiver holds 14 DI scholarship offers and recived his offer from Pitt in May. His first was Duquesne University, while his most recent came from Florida State. His recruiting began to take off after his sophomore season despite recording just eight catches, 174 yards and two touchdowns, as he showcased his athleticism and ability to make contested catches.

The McKeesport Tigers are historically known for their run-heavy triple-option old school offense that tends to limit receivers' production. Robinson was the 200m 3A WPIAL runner-up in track and field last year for the Tigers. He continued to work on his speed this offseason through track, most other prized recruits participate 7-on-7 tournaments over the summer.

History of McKeesport FB Recruits

Many top-rated recruits have come out of McKeesport through the last decade. 5-star Kemon Spell is currently the highest-rated running back in the nation and recently decommitted from Penn State following the firing of head coach James Franklin. Khaleke Hudson was a 4-star safety who went to Michigan and recently put together a 5-year stint in the NFL with the Washington Commanders and Cleveland Browns. There's also Tymar Sutton, a 3-star LB who went to Iowa State originally after McKeesport, and Curtis Harper, another 3-star that took his talents to Syracuse after completing his high school career.

KH
August 18, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Khaleke Hudson (47) tackles San Francisco 49ers tight end Cameron Latu (81) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium.

