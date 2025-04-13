Pitt Freshmen a Factor Moving Forward on Offense
While many veteran Pitt Panthers and returning starters were either limited or out of the offensive lineup altogether on Saturday, the door was wide open for the early-entry freshmen.
That included quarterback Mason Heintschel, running back Ja’Kyrian Turner (often known as “Boosey”), and receivers Tony Kinsler, Cameron Sapp, and Bryce Yates.
In the post-game press conference (available on YouTube), head coach Pat Narduzzi expressed confidence in all five, suggesting the entire group will have the opportunity to battle for snaps in the fall moving forward.
“(Heintschel is) a good football player,” Narduzzi said on Saturday. “I mean, he's just got a little swagger to him, and he threw the ball well, had a nice RPO.”
The running back roster was depleted in the Blue-Gold Game, including (but not limited to) Desmond Reid and Derrick Davis Jr. who didn’t compete on Saturday.
With that, alongside converted receiver Justin Cook, Turner saw plenty of action in the spring game.
“(Ja'Kyrian) Turner has been outstanding all spring,” Narduzzi said. “And Justin Cook is a football player. He hasn't played much running back in his career, but we knew we were short going into camp, and so when he got here, we just moved him to running back right away because we thought just going through winter workouts, watching him run, you talk about the durability, those guys took a majority.
“(Cook) and Boosey are just war daddies as far as...those guys are getting hit every play by two and three guys on defense. I love their toughness, and both of them can make plays with the ball. So, I'm impressed with both of those guys.”
While there was an uncharacteristic dropped pass, Narduzzi spoke highly of the early-entry receiver trio collectively after the spring game in Acrisure Stadium.
“Young guys coming out in the first spring game, TK (Tony Kinsler) had a dropped pass that could have been a big-time play for him,” Narduzzi said. “He hasn't dropped a pass all spring, you know. But sometimes you see that when the lights come on in the stadium.
“Cameron Sapp had a nice day, and again, then you watch Bryce Yates, all three of those guys, those young three freshmen. It was good to see Bryce Yates' mom and dad were here today. They came to one of the first scrimmages, they didn't get a catch. So, it was good to see him catch the ball because he's really played well as well.
“I mentioned him I think Thursday afternoon...It was good to see Bryce Yates make some plays. And I think he caught everything. (Kinsler) had a drop, which he hasn't dropped many passes. But all those guys will be fighting for playing time in the fall.”
