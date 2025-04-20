Eli Holstein Bringing Optimism to Pitt OC
Although the Pitt Panthers rolled with just three scholarship quarterbacks through spring ball, Kade Bell was very pleased with the progress, maturity, and overall functionality of that trio.
In an April 10 press conference prior to the spring game, Coach Bell touched on the pros of Eli Holstein entering Year Two as opposed to battling the firehose of information a year earlier.
“It's huge,” Bell said in the presser available on YouTube. “It sucks the way the season ended with him out. He missed so much time, really, the last four games or something like that, and then missing the whole ball practice, he didn't get reps there and was having surgery and all that.
“For him to come back, man, and get cleared right before spring ball, he's still not...100 percent with trusting his ankle and his body. But just having him now mentally, where he understands what we're trying to get accomplished on the field, you know?
“He understands in the meetings, likenow, he's...answering the questions. Last year when he became the starter, basically the first week of the season, it was still a whirlwind for him, you know? He was just trying to do what I'm telling him to do, you know?
“Now he's starting to understand. By the time we get to the film room, he's like, 'Yeah, I know I did this...I know what you want me to do here.' He's starting to answer the questions. As a quarterback, when you can answer the questions before the OC tells you something, that means we're going to be in a lot better situation.”
The impact of having a healthy Holstein on Saturday's was plain to see last season.
The data makes it clear, too.
Through six games before Holstein’s string of injuries….
- Passing yards/game: 283
- Rushing yards/game: 175.5
- Total yards offense/game: 481
- Points/game: 40.8
Through the final seven games during Holstein’s injury issues….
- Passing yards/game: 233.6
- Rushing yards/game: 112.9
- Total yards offense/game: 346.4
- Points/game: 26.1
It'll be interesting to see what the Panthers can achieve offensively with Holstein back in the lineup with a fortified offensive line and a receiver room with added weapons through the transfer portal and a freshman receiver group that appeared to be more prepared for action than most anticipated.
