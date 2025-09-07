Five Takeaways From Pitt's Win vs. Central Michigan
PITTSBURGH - The Pitt Panthers welcomed the Central Michigan Chippewas to Acrisure Stadium on Saturday afternoon and handled business in a 45-17 win.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi liked what he saw as a whole from his team's ability to handle some adversity and come away with a four touchdown win.
"Obviously, a great win by our guys today," Narduzzi said after the game. "Probably the best thing is we had a little adversity in the second half. We go from whatever we were up to it's a seven-point game in the third quarter. That's something you don't want to have. You really don't want to see it.
"Our guys didn't flinch. Talk to them all the time about not looking at the scoreboard. Doesn't even matter. To be up only seven in the third quarter I thought was a bonus that our guys have to go, Okay, what are we going to do?
"That's the adversity that's going to happen during the season whether you're up or down. It's good to have that in one of your first two games."
Here are some takeaways from the win:
Pitt Loses 'Middle Eight'
What's the 'middle eight'? It's the four minutes at the end of the first half, and the four minutes at the start of the second half. It's arguably the most important part of a football game.
Pitt led 24-3 when Central Michigan punter Declan Duley booted a 55-yarder to Desmond Reid with 1:46 left in the half. It appeared that Reid set the Panthers up with excellent field position right at the end of the first half, but a 44-yard return was negated by a block in the back called on Abe Ibrahim. So, instead of starting the drive on the Chips' 26, the Panthers started on their own 26
Two plays later, Holstein tried to fire a ball over the middle to Justin Holmes, which was picked off by Central Michigan linebacker Jordan Kwiatkowski and returned to the Panthers' 16. The Chips capitalized with a late touchdown. 24-10 at the half.
Pitt went three-and-out on its first possession of the second half, following an opening drive punt from Central Michigan, to be fair, and the Chips drove down the field to score another touchdown. 24-17 midway through the third quarter.
The mood on social media wasn't great, to say the least.
Pitt bounced back, with a strong finish offensively and defensively, but the poor stretch of play when it mattered most likely won't be so forgiving when it comes to conference opponents.
Pitt deserved to win against Central Michigan, the Panthers were the better team for the majority of the game, but it's certainly an area the Panthers need to clean up going forward - and quickly.
Eli Holstein Looks OK
Holstein wasn't perfect. He knows it; Narduzzi knows it. But he was good, really, really good at times.
He completed 21-of-28 pass attempts for 304 yards with four touchdowns and an interception, along with 36 yards on the ground. He's thrown four touchdowns in each of the past two games, tying his career high in single-game passing touchdowns again, and at times, he's a maestro on the field.
His 48-yard touchdown toss to Poppi Williams, rolling out to his right and firing a missile to Williams (who lived up to his mantra, 'death, taxes and Poppi always gonna be open'), was gorgeous. It was also the perfect response to a pair of drives that ended in an interception and a three-and-out.
Maybe most importantly, Holstein is making the plays he needs to. With the exception of a couple of bone-headed interceptions, he isn't forcing too many plays with his arm - and he's taking off when needed.
Holstein has spread the ball around, hitting running backs, wide receivers and tight ends this season, and he's quietly ran for 77 yards at seven yards a pop.
But that was to be expected for a quarterback with his standards and expectations. He has a massive test on the road against West Virginia coming up, and then following a bye week, he jumps right into conference play. He needs to show he can be trusted, especially as a decision-maker, against major competition. But so far, so good.
Can Pitt Establish the Run?
Is it too soon to worry about the run game? I don't think so.
Aside from Desmond Reid ripping off chunk plays on the ground, namely his 53-yard scamper against Duquesne, the run game hasn't been consistent. It's been concerning.
There's talent. Desmond Reid is one of the best in the country while Juelz Goff and Ja'Kyrian Turner are an intriguing young duo. But there's been a lot of sideline to sideline action so far, and not enough push up front from the offensive line. It's nice to have Reid, but the expectation cannot be five or six 30-yard carries every game. Pitt hasn't been able to establish the run yet.
Duquesne tried to stop the run in the season opener. Central Michigan was physical up front and held Reid, Goff and Turner to 88 yards (4.0 yards per carry).
Holstein has been able to win with his arm, and his legs at times, but the deep ball hasn't opened up the run game yet. Pitt has done well when trying to stretch the field this season - maybe there needs to be more verticality going forward to open up the run game for Reid. Reid isn't the guy to carry it up the gut into loaded boxes 20 times a game.
Speaking of Reid, Reid has 18 carries for 112 yards (which is a very strong 6.2 yards per carry) and a touchdown this season. He's been effective through the air and in the return game, too. His usage could spike against major competition, too.
Whatever the case, establishing the run game (and the usage of all three running backs) will be important entering conference play.
Defensive Ends Coming Alive
The interior defensive line came on strong down the stretch against Central Michigan, notably Francis Brewu and Isaiah Neal (and that's very much needed), but the defensive ends have quietly had a strong start this season.
Zach Crothers had an outstanding game against Central Michigan, racking up seven tackles (three solo), two tackles for loss and one-and-a-half sacks. He was impactful off the edge, showcasing his jump and power. Crothers was mentioned a lot throughout the summer, and his legitimate emergence could be a game changer defensively.
Jimmy Scott hasn't flashed so far this season, but he's a reliable presence off the edge, with the same being said for Blaine Spires, but it's Crothers and Joey Zelinsky who have really impressed in pass rushing opportunities.
Crothers and Zelinsky have been in the backfield a lot, and a foursome of Scott, Spires, Crothers and Zelinsky has potential.
That's all without Jaeden Moore, too. While his time table is uncertain (he isn't out for the season), he could be the most impactful of the bunch.
Regardless, 11 tackles for loss and four sacks, while holding Central Michigan to one yards per carry, is good work. Combine that with the Sharks behind them, it's easy to see the potential. But the Panthers can't rely on potential. The production is what matters when starting conference play. There needs to be more physicality up front - on a consistent basis.
2-0 Entering Brawl
Two games, two wins. Narduzzi called it the second audition. Central Michigan is certainly a better team than Duquesne, so a closer game is more expected, but the Panthers hurt themselves. It could've easily been a three or four score game by halftime.
Regardless, as the Pitt Football X account posted, good teams win, great teams cover.
Pitt has handled its business, won both games against weaker opponents and covered the spread doing it. 2-0 entering the Backyard Brawl in Morgantown, W.Va. next weekend.
It goes without saying that this is the first real test of the season for the Panthers. While West Virginia isn't exactly a world beater, it's the Backyard Brawl. It's also the last Backyard Brawl for a few seasons, in the first season of Rich Rodriguez's return, so there are a lot of factors in play.
Realistically, the only thing that matters is winning the game. It's one of the biggest rivalries in the sport, on the road, with a chance to enter the bye week 3-0 and feeling really good.
It's a real test, though, and the Panthers will have to build off of both performance on the road in a tough environment.
