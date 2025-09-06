Pitt Starting Duo Inactive vs. Central Michigan
PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers starting cornerback Rashad Battle and tight end and team captain Jake Overman did not dress for pregame warmups against Central Michigan.
Battle had just two tackles against Duquesne before entering the medical tent and exiting to the locker room in the middle of the Week 1 game. Overman had one catch for three yards in the win.
Battle had 36 tackles, one for a loss, eight pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 2024. He has 60 career tackles, 9 pass breakups in 33 games over five seasons with the Panthers. Battle also missed the entire 2023 season due to injury.
Overman had six catches for 38 yards and one touchdown in his first season as a Panther in 2024. He spent four seasons at Oregon State before transferring to Pitt. Overman played in 37 games, made 10 starts and had eight catches for 70 yards as a Beaver.
Defensive end Jaeden Moore was also not dressed for warmups. He was not active against Duquesne either. Moore transferred from Oregon in the offseason and was listed as a starter on the initial depth chart of the season, but has yet to make his Pitt debut.
Right tackle Ryan Baer was dressed during warmups. Baer left last week's game early with what Pat Narduzzi called a "stinger." Baer did not return to the game and had a light wrap around his arm on the sideline.
Blain Spires is also dressed. The defensive end was spotted with a brace during warmups and played against Duquesne. He had three tackles, one for loss and two quarterback hurries in Week 1.
Caleb Williams also did not dress. The redshirt sophomore running back appeared at the end of last week's game and had one carry for four yards.
True freshmen Synkwan Smith, Jaylin Brown, Davin Brewton and Denim Cook also did not dress for pregame warmups for the second straight week. None of them were expected to see any meaningful playing time against Central Michigan.
Linebackers Jayden Bonsu and Jeremiah Marcelin are out for the season. Narduzzi announced the injuries towards the end of fall camp.
