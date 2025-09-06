Inside The Panthers

Pitt Reveals Starting Lineup vs. Central Michigan

The Pitt Panthers have revealed who will start in a Week 2 matchup against Central Michigan at Acrisure Stadium.

Karl Ludwig

Aug 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) in pass coverage against the Duquesne Dukes during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH - Pitt is about to kick off against Central Michigan at Acrisure Stadium, and the Panthers have revealed who will start against the Chippewas.

It's a familiar lineup offensively, with Eli Holstein and Desmond Reid leading a unit that scored 61 points (with some help from the second team unit, of course), but in place of an inactive Jake Overman, Justin Holmes has earned his first start as a Panther.

It's the same starting lineup defensively as the season opener, but while Rashad Battle was listed as a starter, he is inactive. So, it's likely that Shadarian Harrison will actually start in his place. Shawn Lee Jr. and Rashan Murray will also receive increased snaps.

The specialists are the same, with Nilay Upadhyayula, Caleb Junko and Trey Butkowski once again serving as the starting holder, punter and kicker, respectively.

Pitt and Central Michigan are scheduled to kick off at 12 p.m., and for those who are not in attendance, the game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

It's the first ever meeting between the Panthers and Chippewas, and Pitt enters as a 21.5-point favorite.

"They’re a tough football team," Pat Narduzzi said Monday. "They are blue-collar. Played them in the past, Northern Illinois. Actually, at Michigan State we played Central. We actually traveled up to their place one year. They had music blaring, more speakers and fake music than I’ve ever seen in my life. Loudest place I’ve ever seen for not being that big a place."

Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Eli Holstein
Aug 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Eli Holstein (10) looks to pass under pressure from Duquesne Dukes defensive lineman Ish Findlayter (rear) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Starting Lineup

QB - Eli Holstein

RB - Desmond Reid

WR - Kenny Johnson

WR - Blue Hicks

WR - Poppi Williams

TE - Justin Holmes

TE - Malachi Thomas

LT - Jeff Persi

LG - Keith Gouveia

C - Lyndon Cooper

RG - BJ Williams

RT - Ryan Baer

DE - Jimmy Scott

DT - Sean FitzSimmons

DT - Francis Brewu

DE - Blaine Spires

LB - Rasheem Biles

LB - Braylan Lovelace

LB - Kyle Louis

CB - Tamon Lynum

S - Cruce Brookins

S - Javon McIntyre

CB - Rashad Battle (not dressed)

K - Trey Butkowski

P - Caleb Junko

LS - Nilay Upadhyayula

