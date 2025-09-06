Pitt Reveals Starting Lineup vs. Central Michigan
PITTSBURGH - Pitt is about to kick off against Central Michigan at Acrisure Stadium, and the Panthers have revealed who will start against the Chippewas.
It's a familiar lineup offensively, with Eli Holstein and Desmond Reid leading a unit that scored 61 points (with some help from the second team unit, of course), but in place of an inactive Jake Overman, Justin Holmes has earned his first start as a Panther.
It's the same starting lineup defensively as the season opener, but while Rashad Battle was listed as a starter, he is inactive. So, it's likely that Shadarian Harrison will actually start in his place. Shawn Lee Jr. and Rashan Murray will also receive increased snaps.
The specialists are the same, with Nilay Upadhyayula, Caleb Junko and Trey Butkowski once again serving as the starting holder, punter and kicker, respectively.
Pitt and Central Michigan are scheduled to kick off at 12 p.m., and for those who are not in attendance, the game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
It's the first ever meeting between the Panthers and Chippewas, and Pitt enters as a 21.5-point favorite.
"They’re a tough football team," Pat Narduzzi said Monday. "They are blue-collar. Played them in the past, Northern Illinois. Actually, at Michigan State we played Central. We actually traveled up to their place one year. They had music blaring, more speakers and fake music than I’ve ever seen in my life. Loudest place I’ve ever seen for not being that big a place."
Starting Lineup
QB - Eli Holstein
RB - Desmond Reid
WR - Kenny Johnson
WR - Blue Hicks
WR - Poppi Williams
TE - Justin Holmes
TE - Malachi Thomas
LT - Jeff Persi
LG - Keith Gouveia
C - Lyndon Cooper
RG - BJ Williams
RT - Ryan Baer
DE - Jimmy Scott
DT - Sean FitzSimmons
DT - Francis Brewu
DE - Blaine Spires
LB - Rasheem Biles
LB - Braylan Lovelace
LB - Kyle Louis
CB - Tamon Lynum
S - Cruce Brookins
S - Javon McIntyre
CB - Rashad Battle (not dressed)
K - Trey Butkowski
P - Caleb Junko
LS - Nilay Upadhyayula
