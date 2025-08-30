Desmond Reid Stars as Pitt Destroys Duquesne
PITTSBURGH — Senior running back Desmond Reid showed why he was an All-American in 2024, as he starred for the Pitt Panthers in their 61-9 thrashing of the Duquense Dukes at Acrisure Stadium.
Pitt makes it six straight seasons they've opened up the season with a win and improves to 22-1 against FCS opponents overall. Pitt also improves to 5-2 in the all-time series vs. Duquesne in the "City Game", with this their first meeting in 86 years since 1939.
It also ended a six-game losing streak for Pitt, who lost the final six games of the 2024 season after starting 7-0.
The Panthers defense stood up the Dukes on the first drive of the game, which resulted in a punt that Reid took back 88 yards for a touchdown, marking the first score of the season.
This broke the record for the longest punt return touchdown in Acrisure Stadium history, both professional and college, and the second punt return touchdown for Reid at Pitt, as he took one 78 yards in the 2024 season opener vs. Kent State.
Both offenses punted on their next drives, before Pitt went on an 11-play, 62-yard touchdown drive that lasted five minutes, with redshirt sopomore quarterback Eli Holstein completing 5-of-6 passes, including a four-yard touchdown pass to redshirt sophomore Cataurus "Blue" Hicks, extending the Pitt lead to 14-0 with 2:47 left in the first quarter.
The Panthers got into the red zone again on their next drive, but Holstein threw into double coverage on fourth down, with Dukes sophomore defensive back Dallas Harper picking him off in the end zone.
Both teams punted on their next drives, before Duquesne graduate student quarterback Tyler Riddell completed a pass to graduate student wide reciever Joey Isabella for a 59-yard gain on the first play of the drive.
Riddell then completed a seven-yard pass to graduate student wide receiver B.J. Alexander for the touchdown, cutting the deficit to 14-6 after the missed PAT with 10:28 left in the first half.
Junior wide receiver Kenny Johnson came through for Pitt after the touchdown, taking back a kick return 78 yards to the 18-yard line, setting his team up in the red zone.
The Panthers took advantage of a pass interference penalty and redshirt freshman running back Juelz Goff scored off two carries for his first college touchdown, making it 20-6 after the Dukes blocked the PAT.
Holstein took over after another Duquense punt and completed three passes, 12 yards to Johnson, 15 yards to sixth year wide receiver Deuce Spann and then 20 yards to Johnson for his second touchdown of the game for a 27-6 Pitt lead with 4:01 remaining in the first half.
Another punt from the Dukes gave the Panthers and Holstein another chance to extend their lead.
Holstein completed a 45-yard pass over the middle to redshirt senior wide receiver Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr., moving to the Duquesne 30-yard line. He then scrambled 16 yards and then connected with Hicks for a sensational one-handed grab, resulting in a 16-yard touchdown.
That marked the second touchdown between the two and the third touchdown pass for Holstein, as Pitt led 34-6 at halftime.
The Panthers continued their onslaught at the beginning of the second half, as Holstein opened up the second half with a 22-yard pass to Hicks and then Reid broke through for a 53-yard rushing touchdown, putting the home team up 41-6.
Reid finished his game with 147 all-purpose yards, as he starts another All-American campaign.
Pitt added onto their big lead later on in the third quarter, with Holstein completing another touchdown pass, this time to sophomore tight end Malachi Thomas for 34 yards, making it 48-6 with 3:20 remaining in the third quarter.
Holstein set a new career-high with four touchdowns in a game, after throwing three touchdowns each in the first five games of 2024.
Both teams added field goals, with Duquesne sophomore kicker Matt Marcinko hitting one from 35 yards out, while Pitt freshman place picker Trey Butkowski made two field goals, both from 27 yards giving the home team a 54-9 lead.
The Panthers added one more touchdown, as senior quarterback Cole Gonzales found freshman wide receiver Bryce Yates wide open for a catch he took all the way in the end zone for a 60-yard touchdown, making it 61-9 with less than two minutes remaining.
Pitt stays at home for their next matchup, as they host Central Michigan at Acrisure Stadium on Sept. 6 for a Week 2 battle with a MAC foe.
