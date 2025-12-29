Pitt Starting WR Enters Transfer Portal

PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers junior wide receiver and return specialist Kenny Johnson will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Jan. 2, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported.

Johnson was a two-year starter at Pitt and was the team's second-leading receiver this season with 48 catches for 695 yards and five touchdowns. He will have one year of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

Johnson is the third Pitt wide receiver to announce their intention to enter the transfer portal this postseason. Backups Zion Fowler-El and Jesse Anderson announced that they plan to enter the portal earlier this month.

Pitt will now be without its top two receivers heading into 2026, with leading pass-catcher Raphael "Poppi" Williams out of eligibility. The receiver duo combined for 99 catches for 1,396 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Johnson's Time at Pitt

Johnson joined the Panthers as a three-star out of Dallastown, Pa. He chose Pitt over other local schools like Penn State, Boston College and Cincinnati.

Johnson played in every game as a true freshman, mostly as the Panthers' leading kickoff returner. He had 15 returns, averaged 23.1 yards per attempt and had a 100-yard touchdown. As a receiver, Johnson had 15 catches for 122 yards and one touchdown in his first season.

As a sophomore, Johnson emerged as a starting wideout, posting 46 receptions for 537 yards and three touchdowns. Johnson was also added to the punt team as a returner, alongside All-American Desmond Reid. Johnson had 10 punt returns for 65 yards and 22 kickoff returns for an average of 20.7 yards per return.

This season was Johnson's best statistically. He posted career-highs across the board as a receiver, thanks to a few big games.

Johnson seemed to have had a connection with true freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel. In Heintschel's first-career start, Johnson recorded a career-high nine catches for 115 yards and a touchdown, all in the first half against Boston College.

"I think Kenny is just that much of a dude," Heintschel said after the game. "He's such a playmaker to where it just makes my job so much easier. Just let him get the ball in space and let him make plays. That's what this offense is all about."

A few weeks later, Johnson did it again, recording seven receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown in the first half against NC State before exiting the game with an injury.

Johnson had another solid season as a returner in 2025. He had 14 punt returns with an average of 12.8 yards per attempt and his first punt return touchdown against Syracuse. He also had five kickoff returns for an average of 31.8 yards per return this year.

Johnson had a very quiet game to end his Pitt career in the Military Bowl loss to East Carolina. He was held without a catch and had one carry for a loss of six yards as the offense struggled to move the ball the entire game. Johnson also muffed a punt that resulted in a turnover.

Pitt's Portal Update

The following Pitt players have all announced their intentions to enter the transferportal:

Juelz Goff, RB

Zion Fowler-El, WR

Jesse Anderson, WR

Jackson Brown, OL

Davion Pritchard, CB

Sam Carpenter, K

Nico Crawford, LS

