Injured Pitt WR Planning to Redshirt
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers plan to redshirt senior wide receiver Censere "CJ" Lee, Pat Narduzzi announced.
Lee continues to recover from a leg injury that he suffered against Clemson in 2024. He was evaluated over the summer and was expected to make his return in October.
Now, Narduzzi says he plans to redshirt Lee, but said he's been working on the scout team and will be available in case of an emergency.
"He will be available for four games," Narduzzi said. "We'll probably redshirt him. But if crap hit the fan on Saturday, CJ would probably be able to go in there and know exactly what he's doing."
Narduzzi said back in August that there was a chance Lee could play in the Week 1 game against Duquesne. However, Narduzzi left Lee off the depth chart to err on the side of caution.
“CJ’s still recovering, but CJ could be in the two-deep," Narduzzi said in August. "I just said leave him off, but CJ could play in this game if we need him to or want him to. But CJ is available, and we’re just gonna be safe and smart with him because he was a starter a year ago in our opinion, and he’s back to maybe 99%. We’re just gonna be sure.”
Lee, Desomond Reid and Raphael "Poppi" Williams were all former Western Kentucky teammates who followed offensive coordinator Kade Bell to Pitt in 2023. Williams made a stop at San Diego State after Lee's first year at Western Kentucky, before eventually joining Pitt a year later.
In two seasons with the Catamounts, Lee played in 22 games and made 14 starts, while totaling 82 receptions for 1,426 yards and 14 touchdowns. His best season was his sophomore year, where he started all 11 games and compiled 46 catches, 792 yards and eight touchdowns.
Lee played in 10 games and started one in his first season with the Panthers before getting injured. He had 19 grabs for 254 yards and three touchdowns.
In Lee's absence, Williams, former Louisville transfer Cataurus "Blue" Hicks and Kenny Johnson have led the wide receivers room. Williams currently leads Pitt in receiving with 16 catches, 302 yards and four touchdowns.
