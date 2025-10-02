Inside The Panthers

Injured Pitt WR Planning to Redshirt

The Pitt Panthers wide receiver is still recovering from a season-ending injury in 2024.

Mitchell Corcoran

Oct 5, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide reciever Censere Lee (11) celebrates with tight end Gavin Bartholomew (86) after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide reciever Censere Lee (11) celebrates with tight end Gavin Bartholomew (86) after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers plan to redshirt senior wide receiver Censere "CJ" Lee, Pat Narduzzi announced.

Lee continues to recover from a leg injury that he suffered against Clemson in 2024. He was evaluated over the summer and was expected to make his return in October.

Now, Narduzzi says he plans to redshirt Lee, but said he's been working on the scout team and will be available in case of an emergency.

"He will be available for four games," Narduzzi said. "We'll probably redshirt him. But if crap hit the fan on Saturday, CJ would probably be able to go in there and know exactly what he's doing."

Narduzzi said back in August that there was a chance Lee could play in the Week 1 game against Duquesne. However, Narduzzi left Lee off the depth chart to err on the side of caution.

“CJ’s still recovering, but CJ could be in the two-deep," Narduzzi said in August. "I just said leave him off, but CJ could play in this game if we need him to or want him to. But CJ is available, and we’re just gonna be safe and smart with him because he was a starter a year ago in our opinion, and he’s back to maybe 99%. We’re just gonna be sure.”

Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Censere Lee (11) eludes Syracuse Orange
Oct 24, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Censere Lee (11) eludes Syracuse Orange defenders on a touchdown during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images / Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Lee, Desomond Reid and Raphael "Poppi" Williams were all former Western Kentucky teammates who followed offensive coordinator Kade Bell to Pitt in 2023. Williams made a stop at San Diego State after Lee's first year at Western Kentucky, before eventually joining Pitt a year later.

In two seasons with the Catamounts, Lee played in 22 games and made 14 starts, while totaling 82 receptions for 1,426 yards and 14 touchdowns. His best season was his sophomore year, where he started all 11 games and compiled 46 catches, 792 yards and eight touchdowns.

Lee played in 10 games and started one in his first season with the Panthers before getting injured. He had 19 grabs for 254 yards and three touchdowns.

In Lee's absence, Williams, former Louisville transfer Cataurus "Blue" Hicks and Kenny Johnson have led the wide receivers room. Williams currently leads Pitt in receiving with 16 catches, 302 yards and four touchdowns.

Mitchell Corcoran
MITCHELL CORCORAN

Mitch is a passionate storyteller and college sports fanatic. Growing up 70 miles away in Johnstown, Pa., Mitch has followed Pittsburgh sports all his life. Mitch started his sports journalism career as an undergraduate at Penn State, covering several programs for the student-run blog, Onward State. He previously worked for NBC Sports, The Tribune-Democrat and the Altoona Mirror as a freelancer. Give him a follow on X @MitchCorc18.

