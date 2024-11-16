Pitt Suffers Two More Injuries vs. Clemson
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers lost two more starters to injury vs. No. 20 Clemson, this time, in a wide receiver and an offensive lineman.
Panthers junior wide receiver Censere "C.J." Lee went up for a pass in the fourth quarter, but Tigers sophomore cornerback Avieon Terrell knocked him down. The officials called pass interference, but Lee laid down and received immediate medical attention.
It appeared that he suffered a head injury when he landed, but what caused him the most pain was on his right knee, as the Pitt medical staff placed a knee brace on him and carted him off the field.
Pitt also lost starting center, redshirt junior Lyndon Cooper, who grabbed his knee after falling down and received help off the field.
Cooper started all 10 games this season and played almost every single snap, aside for a few that redshirt junior and backup Terrence Moore took over for.
Lee came into this game with 19 catches for 254 yards and three touchdowns in the first nine games of the season. He didn't have any catches against the Tigers.
His best game of the season for Pitt came in the 73-17 blowout of Youngstown State at home in Week 4. He made four catches for 108 yards, including an 82-yard touchdown, the longest in five years.
Offensive coordinator Kade Bell brought Lee, along with star junior running back Desmond Reid and redshirt junior wide receiver Raphael "Poppi" Williams Jr. from Western Carolina in the FCS, where he led one of the best offenses in the country.
Lee led the Catamounts with 46 catches for 792 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games last season as a sophomore. He also finished second on the Catamounts with 36 catches for 634 yards and six touchdowns as a freshman in 2022.
Pitt also had another player leave vs. Clemson, as sixth year Daniel Carter needed medical attention. He got his leg put into a cast and also left
Copper also came to Pitt from NC State, spending the previous three seasons there in Raleigh, N.C.
