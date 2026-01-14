Pitt Legend Aaron Donald Elected into College Football Hall of Fame

PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers legend and future NFL Hall of Famer Aaron Doland has been selected to the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026, the National Football Foundation announced on Jan. 14.

Donald was one of 79 players named on the ballot for the 2026 class in June, along with former Pitt quarterback Matt Cavanaugh and running back Craig "Ironhead" Heyward.

"Aaron Donald represents everything we value at Pitt: Humility, toughness and an unwavering commitment to excellence,” Pitt's Athletic Director Allen Greene said in a statement. “His impact extends far beyond the field and his legacy continues to inspire our student-athletes and our entire community. His selection to the National Football Foundation’s 2026 College Football Hall of Fame is a fitting honor for one of the greatest players ever to wear a Pitt uniform and we look forward to celebrating him this December.”

Donald was also recognized in November when his jersey was retired by the Pitt football program during the game against Notre Dame.

Donald has joined an exclusive class of only 10 other members to have their jersey retired by the Pitt football program. Those other members include Larry Fitzgerland, Dan Marino, Tony Dorsett, Mike Ditka, Marshall Goldberg, Joe Schmidt, Mark May, Jimbo Covert, Bill Fralic and Hugh Green.

Former Pittsburgh Panther and retired NFL defensive tackle Aaron Donald poses for a photo with his jersey during his number retirement ceremony during halftime of the Pittsburgh Panthers vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on November 15, 2025. | Michael Longo / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Donald's Legendary College Career

Donald played four seasons with the Panthers from 2010-13 and was recruited out of nearby Penn Hills High School.

He posted eye-popping numbers at Pitt, with 181 career tackles (115 solo, 66 assisted), 66 for a loss, 29.5 sacks, 10 swatted passes and six forced fumbles. Donald's best season came in his senior year when he recorded 59 tackles, a whopping 28.5 for a loss, 11 sacks and four forced fumbles.

Donald's career tackles for loss total of 66, and his single-season total of 28.5 are both program records at Pitt.

Nov 23, 2013; Syracuse, NY, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Aaron Donald (97) is blocked by Syracuse Orange guard Nick Robinson (68) during the second quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Donald's 2013 season caused him to win just about every award out there for a defensive lineman. He won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy for being the "Nation's Most Outstanding Defensive Player," the Chuck Bednarik Award for being the defensive player of the year, the Outland Trophy for being the top defensive interior lineman and the Rotary Lombardi Award for being the most outstanding lineman or linebacker.

Donald was also named Defensive Player of the Year by Athlon Sports, CBSSports.com and Lindy's Sports, a first-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association, the Associated Press, Athlon Sports, ESPN.com, the Football Writers Association of America, Lindy's Sports, SI.com, Sporting News, USA TODAY and the Walter Camp Football Foundation and won several ACC awards, including the conference's defensive player of the year award.

Former Pittsburgh Panther and retired NFL defensive tackle Aaron Donald’s jersey number is unveiled during the ceremony during halftime of the Pittsburgh Panthers vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on November 15, 2025. | Michael Longo / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Donald's Hall of Fame-Worthy NFL Career

After Pitt, Donald was subsequently drafted in the first round, 13th overall, of the 2014 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams. The biggest knock on Donald as a pro prospect was his size at 6-foot-1, 280 pounds as a defensive tackle. But Donald still dominated, as he did in college.

Donald was named Defensive Rookie of the Year, made 10 Pro Bowls, was named an All-Pro eight times, was named Defensive Player of the Year three times and won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, after the team relocated from St. Louis to California.

Donald is one of only three players to win the Defensive Player of the Year Award three times. He was also an unanimous selection to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Donald posted 543 career tackles, 176 of which were for a loss, 111 sacks, 790 pressures, 256 quarterback hits, 21 pass breakups and 24 forced fumbles in 154 NFL games across 10 seasons.

Donald is the fastest defensive tackle to reach 100 career sacks in NFL history, and his sack total is the Rams' franchise record.

Off the field, Donald has been engaged with several philanthropy projects in the Los Angeles and Pittsburgh areas, and has his own non-profit named AD99 Foundation.

"There will never be another Aaron Donald," said Rams general manager Les Snead.

