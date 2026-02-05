NFL Comeback Player of the Year Odds Ahead of NFL Honors: Christian McCaffrey Heavy Favorite Over Trevor Lawrence

The NFL Comeback Player of the Year award is one of the most interesting to follow. There are no clear guidelines for the award. It could be a player coming back from an injury, just getting a bigger role on a new team, or unretiring for a few weeks.

This season, however, there does seem to be a clear consensus. San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey carried the team’s offense this season, and he’s a huge favorite to win the NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award.

There are a few other options, though, like Trevor Lawrence, who had the best season of his career under Liam Coen in Jacksonville.

Let’s take a look at the odds and who might take home the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award at the NFL Honors on Thursday night.

2025 NFL Comeback Player of the Year Odds

Christian McCaffrey: -700

Trevor Lawrence: +500

Dak Prescott: +3500

Aidan Hutchinson: +4000

Philip Rivers: +6000

Stefon Diggs: +10000

Christian McCaffrey the Runaway Favorite in Comeback Season

Christian McCaffrey dealt with multiple injuries that limited him to just four games in the 2024 season. He didn’t score a touchdown, and there were plenty of questions surrounding the do-it-all running back ahead of this season.

The 49ers once again were bit hard by the injury bug this season, with nearly every offensive weapon besides McCaffrey missing time at some point in 2025. However, McCaffrey was the constant.

The running back played in all 17 games, racking up 1,202 rushing yards and 924 receiving yards for 2,126 yards from scrimmage. He scored 17 total touchdowns, 10 on the ground and 7 through the air.

The 49ers would’ve been completely out of it without McCaffrey, and although value to his team may not exactly factor into this award, seeing the running back go from an injury-riddled question mark to an exclamation point in San Francisco all but secured the award for him.

Trevor Lawrence Bounces Back for Career Year

Since being selected first overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, there have been tons of questions surrounding Trevor Lawrence. The quarterback put up impressive numbers in his sophomore season and the year after that, but the 9-8 finish in 2022 was the only time that Lawrence had a winning record prior to this season.

After missing seven games last year due to injury, Lawrence bounced back to play in all 17 games, and one more in the playoffs. He led the Jaguars to an impressive 13-4 record, earning a home playoff game as AFC South champions in the process.

Lawrence is a worthy contender behind McCaffrey, but he is still well behind the 49ers running back in the odds.

