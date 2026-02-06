NFL Honors 2026: Full List of Winners for NFL’s Top Annual Awards
Before Super Bowl LX kicks off on Sunday, the NFL is recognizing the best players and coaches from the 2025 season during the NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday.
The ceremony will see the winners of the league’s biggest annual awards announced, along with the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2026. The majority of the NFL awards are voted on by the Associated Press after the regular season, though the newly-founded Protector of the Year award is voted on by a panel of former Pro Bowl and All-Pro offensive linemen.
Without further ado, here are the winners from this year’s NFL honors.
NFL Award Winners 2025-26
A list of finalists for each award can be found here.
- MVP: TBA
- Defensive Player of the Year: TBA
- Offensive Player of the Year: TBA
- Defensive Rookie of the Year: TBA
- Offensive Rookie of the Year: TBA
- Protector of the Year: TBA
- Comeback Player of the Year: TBA
- Coach of the Year: TBA
- Assistant Coach of the Year: Josh McDaniels, Patriots
More NFL on Sports Illustrated
Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.