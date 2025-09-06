Pitt Announces Honorary Captain vs. Central Michigan

Tomorrow’s honorary captain is Mick Williams!!



· Defensive Lineman at Pitt from 2005-2009.

· 3 Year Letterman.

· 2009 Team Captain.

· First Team All-Big East and the Co-Big East Defensive Player of the Year in 2009.

· Had 12.5 Sacks and 34 TFL’s in his Pitt career.#H2P pic.twitter.com/l4KSgYkhZY