Pitt to Host UCF Transfer TE

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers will host former UCF sophomore tight end Kylan Fox for a visit on Jan. 3, Mike Vukovcan of Pittsburgh Sports Now reported.

This is the first reported visit Pitt has secured from a transfer portal player, and it's at a position of need.

Fox is a former four-star recruit out of Loganville, Ga. He received plenty of national offers, including from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, Texas, Texas A&M, Utah and Vanderbilt.

As a senior at Grayson High School, Fox posted 25 receptions for 326 yards and two touchdowns.

Fox entered annouced his intent to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 4. According to Vukovcan, Fox has also received interest from Florida State.

Fox's Two Seasons at UCF

At 6-foot-4, 229 pounds, Fox has a big and athletic frame for a tight end. In his first season with the Knights, Fox caught just three passes for 22 yards and played primarily on special teams.

In 2025, Fox had his best season, totaling 16 catches for 137 yards and one touchdown. In all, Fox finished his career at UCF with 19 catches for 159 yards and a touchdown.

Aug 28, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights tight end Kylan Fox (1) is tackled by Jacksonville State Gamecocks safety Caleb Nix (1) during the second quarter at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Pitt's TE Room

Pitt will have none of its starting tight ends return for the 2026 season. Justin Holmes and Jake Overman are out of eligibility and Malachi Thomas has entered the transfer portal. Holmes, Overaman and Thomas combined for 51 catches, 571 yards and seven touchdowns, with Holmes recording the bulk of the stats.

The players currently slotted to be on Pitt's roster next season are true freshman Max Hunt, redshirt junior Josh Altsman, redshirt sophomore Adam Howanitz, redshirt freshman Truitt Brown and incoming freshman Wyatt Villarreal.

Pitt's Portal Update

The following Pitt players have all announced their intentions or have been reported to enter the transfer portal:

QB Cole Gonzales, Sr.

QB Eli Holstein, R-So.

QB David Lynch, R-So.

RB Derrick Davis Jr., R-Sr.

RB Juelz Goff, R-Fr.

WR Kenny Johnson, Jr.

WR Zion Fowler-El, R-So.

WR Jesse Anderson, R-So.

TE Malachi Thomas, So.

OT Tai Ray, R-So.

OL Lyndon Cooper, R-Sr.

OL Jackson Brown, R-Jr.

LB Rasheem Biles, Jr.

CB Davion Pritchard, R-Fr.

CB Shawn Lee Jr., Fr.

CB Mathew Amofa, R-Jr.

S Marcus Serrano, R-Sr.

K Sam Carpenter, R-So.

LS Nico Crawford, R-Jr.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt