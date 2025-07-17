Former Pitt WR Jordan Addison Enters Plea Bargain
PITTSBURGH — Former Pitt Panthers and current Minnesota Vikings wide reciever Jordan Addison pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in his recent DUI case.
Addison's agent Tim Younger announced that Addison pleaded guilty to a lesser included vehicular offense, known as "wet reckless" on July 17. Addison will pay a standard fine and complete two online courses, which his attorneys expect will end his probation after six months, which is currently set for 12 months.
Addison was arrested back on July 13, 2024 at LAX airport in Los Angeles, where California Highway Patrol found Addison asleep at the wheel of his white Rolls-Royce.
A wet reckless charge is a plea deal for a defendant when a prosecutor charges them of a DUI, and the defendant pleads guilty or no contest to the lesser charge of reckless driving. The prosecutor then drops the charges and the defendant enters into a plea deal.
Addison pleading guilty, which acknowledges his use of alcohol from behind the wheel, could land him a suspension of three games without pay. This makes it a $264,000 total fine and will void his full guarantee of two years, $4.6 million remaining on his deal, according to Spotrac.
This is the second time that Addison has been arrested in a car, as police also arrested him on July 20, 2023 for speeding and reckless driving, going 140 mph in a Lamborghini Uris on Interstate 94 in Saint Paul, Minn. before training camp.
He hails from Frederick, MD. and came out as a four-star athlete from Tuscarora High School in the Class of 2020, committing to Pitt.
Addison made a program-record 100 catches for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2021, earning him First Team All-ACC and consensus All-American honors, as well as winning the Biletnikoff Award, designating the best wide receiver in college football.
His receiving yards and receiving touchdowns that season both rank second in Pitt history, behind fellow Biletnikoff winner Larry Fitzgerald in 2003.
His work with Heisman finalist quarterback Kenny Pickett led to some incredible moments throughout the season. Pickett would also set the program record for passing yards and passing touchdowns in a season, 4,319 and 42, respectively.
Addison's best game came against Virginia in the home finale in Week 12. He made 14 catches for 202 yards and four touchdowns, with his last touchdown coming on a 62-yard catch-and-run to seal the ACC Coastal Title. His catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns rank third, seventh and tied for most in a game in Pitt history, respectively.
He would leave Pitt the following season, controversially, to go to USC, where he had a fine season, but not as spectacular as 2021.
He finished his two seasons at Pitt with 160 receptions, 2,259 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns, with his receptions and receiving touchdowns ranking sixth and tied for sixth most in Pitt history, respectively.
The Vikings took Addison with the No. 23 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and he had a great rookie season. He played in all 17 games, starting 14 contests, and had 70 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns, earning PFWA All-Rookie Team honors.
Addison started 15 games for the Vikings in 2024, with 63 catches for 875 yards, 13.9 yards per reception, nine touchdowns and three rushes for 20 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
