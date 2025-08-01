Pitt WR Named to Award Watch List
Pitt Panthers wide receiver Kenny Johnson was named to the preseason watch list for the 2025 Paul Hornung Award this week. The award goes to the most versatile player in college football.
To be eligible, a candidate must be in good standing and eligible on his team during the selection process, eligible with the NCAA, and play significant time during most or all of the season. According to Wikipedia, the Oversight Committee will make decisions regarding the status of the award. In addition to starting or playing substantial downs on offense or defense, candidates will be measured by performance from among one or more of the following:
- Playing multiple positions on offense and/or multiple positions on defense
- Playing a significant role on special teams
- Performing as a two-way player who starts either on offense or defense and is used on the other side of the ball in some capacity
- Making a significant impact during big games and elevating the team's performance through leadership displayed by excelling in multiple roles
This is Johnson's second straight year on the watch list, underscoring his multi-role impact as a wide receiver, kickoff returner, and overall playmaker.
Last year, Johnson started 12 of 13 games at wide receiver. He caught 46 passes for 537 yards and three touchdowns. Johnson also rushed six times for 26 yards.
Johnson, the ACC leader with 524 return yards (469 on kickoffs and 65 on punts), ranking 13th nationally, has a unique skill set that earned him a spot on the Hornung Award list. His ability to contribute in multiple phases of the game is a testament to his versatility and is sure to intrigue college football fans.
Johnson is one of 8 players from the ACC conference to make the Hornung Award Watch List- Antonio Williams/Clemson, Peyton Jones/Duke, Jacob DeJesus/California, Isaac Brown/Louisville, Keelon Marion/Miami, Fla., Hollywood Smother/NC State and Demond Claiborne/Wake Forest.
The Paul Hornung Award, which was first won by Marecic of Stanford in 2010, has a rich history in college football. Last year, Travis Hunter of Colorado was the recipient, adding to the tradition of versatile players being recognized for their contributions.
The finalists for the 2025 Paul Hornung Award will be announced on November 6 with the winner being determined on December 11. The winner will be honored at the Paul Hornung Award dinner in Louisville, KY, in March 2026.
