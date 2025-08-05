Former Pitt QB Second on Browns Depth Chart
The Cleveland Browns released their first quarterback depth chart of the 2025 NFL season, and former Pittsburgh Panthers football star Kenny Pickett is second behind Joe Flacco. Third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel is third, with Shedeur Sanders at fourth.
On July 26, Pickett was running with the first team offense before he injured his hamstring in practice. Since the injury, Pickett has been sidelined, but his unwavering determination to win the starting job is truly inspiring.
"Yeah, 100% it is," Pickett said when asked about his determination to start. "I'm trying to get back out there, you know, as fast as possible. I've never had, you know, a soft tissue injury like this, so really a first-time experience in my career, I felt like I came in great shape, was hitting numbers speed wise that I've never hit before. So, it's frustrating that it happened, but you know, turn the page and just try to be, you know, as good as I can be when I do return."
Before his injury, Browns head coach liked what he saw from Pickett.
"He's a player that has had a good amount of NFL game exposure," Stefanski said. "He's had a lot of reps going back through the spring and what we've gotten accomplished so far through training camp. You don't want anybody to be missing action due to any injury, but he has done a nice job of staying very much engaged."
Pickett has a good chance to win the Browns' starting quarterback job, and he is now back practicing at limited capacity. Last season, Pickett won a Super Bowl ring while with the Philadelphia Eagles as backup to Jalen Hurts.
Picket is entering his fourth season in the NFL, bringing with him a wealth of experience. He has played in 30 games, making 25 starts, and has passed for 4,765 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. Pickett is 15-10 as a starter as he looks to win the starting job in Cleveland. This is a good opportunity for Pickett to get his career going on the right track after a couple of rough seasons.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt WR Named to Award Watch List
- Pitt QB Named to 2025 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
- Pitt Football Lands Two Selections in All-ACC Preseason Team
- Pitt Adds Surprise Penn State Game to Schedule
- Pitt Lands in Top 10 of ACC Preseason Poll
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt