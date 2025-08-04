Inside The Panthers

Pitt Athletes Won Gold Internationally this Summer

Two recent Pitt Panthers graduates and one current athlete won gold at international tournaments over the summer.

Owen Lenson

Jan 18, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; The University of Pittsburgh Panthers band herald trumpets play the national anthem before the game against the Clemson Tigers at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; The University of Pittsburgh Panthers band herald trumpets play the national anthem before the game against the Clemson Tigers at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The summertime can feel dry for college sports, but that doesn't mean it's all rest for college athletes. Many athletes take the opportunity to represent their country in international tournaments.

Former Pitt women's soccer player Deborah Abiodun played for the Nigeria women's national team, also known as the Super Falcons, in the Africa Cup of Nations. Abiodun played in all five matches and started in three of them.

In the championship game against Morocco, Abiodun played every minute and helped her team overcome a 2-0 deficit.

Abiodun played two seasons at Pitt, earning All-ACC Honors both seasons. In her sophomore season in 2024, she earned All-Atlantic Region and All-ACC Second Team selections. She signed with the Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League in January of this year.

With how successful Pitt's volleyball team has been, it's no surprise that the players have been tapped to play in tournaments for team USA.

Recent graduate Emmy Klika played for the United States in the 2025 NORCECA Women's U23 Pan American Cup. The United States beat Canada 3-0 to win gold in the championship game.

Klika won three awards for her role as libero.

Klika played four seasons at Pitt. She started at libero in all 35 matches her senior year, making All-ACC Second Team.

Klika signed with the Orlando Valkyries of the Pro Volleyball Federation after graduating.

Rising junior Blaire Bayless played for the United States in the 2025 NORCECA Women's U21 Pan American Cup. The US beat Chile 3-0 in the gold medal match, going undefeated and never dropping a set along the way.

Playing her position as outside hitter, Bayless scored four points in the championship game.

Bayless played in 33 matches for the Panthers during her sophomore year. She totaled 73 kills, 39 digs and 26 blocks. Bayless earned a spot on the Preseason All-ACC Team for this upcoming season.

Other past, present, and future Panthers competed in international tournaments for sports such as volleyball, track and field.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt

Published
Owen Lenson
OWEN LENSON

Owen Lenson is a junior at the University of Pittsburgh majoring in media and professional communications and minoring in political science. He has a passion for making stories out of journalism and reporting.

Home/News