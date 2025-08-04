Pitt Athletes Won Gold Internationally this Summer
The summertime can feel dry for college sports, but that doesn't mean it's all rest for college athletes. Many athletes take the opportunity to represent their country in international tournaments.
Former Pitt women's soccer player Deborah Abiodun played for the Nigeria women's national team, also known as the Super Falcons, in the Africa Cup of Nations. Abiodun played in all five matches and started in three of them.
In the championship game against Morocco, Abiodun played every minute and helped her team overcome a 2-0 deficit.
Abiodun played two seasons at Pitt, earning All-ACC Honors both seasons. In her sophomore season in 2024, she earned All-Atlantic Region and All-ACC Second Team selections. She signed with the Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League in January of this year.
With how successful Pitt's volleyball team has been, it's no surprise that the players have been tapped to play in tournaments for team USA.
Recent graduate Emmy Klika played for the United States in the 2025 NORCECA Women's U23 Pan American Cup. The United States beat Canada 3-0 to win gold in the championship game.
Klika won three awards for her role as libero.
Klika played four seasons at Pitt. She started at libero in all 35 matches her senior year, making All-ACC Second Team.
Klika signed with the Orlando Valkyries of the Pro Volleyball Federation after graduating.
Rising junior Blaire Bayless played for the United States in the 2025 NORCECA Women's U21 Pan American Cup. The US beat Chile 3-0 in the gold medal match, going undefeated and never dropping a set along the way.
Playing her position as outside hitter, Bayless scored four points in the championship game.
Bayless played in 33 matches for the Panthers during her sophomore year. She totaled 73 kills, 39 digs and 26 blocks. Bayless earned a spot on the Preseason All-ACC Team for this upcoming season.
Other past, present, and future Panthers competed in international tournaments for sports such as volleyball, track and field.
