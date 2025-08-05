2026 Four-Star Guard Schedules Official Pitt Visit
Four-star basketball recruit Jermal Jones Jr., a highly sought-after prospect, will be making a crucial visit to the Pittsburgh Panthers on September 26th. This visit is a significant step in his recruitment journey. Back in July, the Panthers extended an offer to Jones, indicating their strong interest in him.
Jones, a versatile 6'4", 180-lbs player, is a force to be reckoned with on the court. His ability to score on three levels, combined with his standout performances at IMG Academy and the EYBL circuit with the Jet Academy, has earned him a national recruit status. Rivals.com currently ranks him as one of the Top 50 overall players in the Class of 2026.
On offense, Jones can knock down threes and attack off the dribble. He has shown the ability to catch and shoot with confidence from the perimeter, create off closeouts, and finish at the rim through contact.
In EYBL play, Jones averaged 18 points per game, while shooting about 42% from three-point range. Jones does not force shots; he has shown the ability to let the game come to him.
Jones's defensive prowess is a key aspect of his game that sets him apart from his peers. His love for playing defense is evident in his on-court performance, where he consistently displays high energy, lateral quickness, and on-ball pressure. His ability to take on defensive challenges, coupled with his anticipation and discipline, allows him to avoid foul trouble even as the game transitions towards switch-heavy defensive schemes. Jones's defensive skills make him a valuable asset that can be immediately integrated into a college team's defensive strategy.
Jones's self-awareness is a key factor in his development. He has acknowledged the need to improve his pace and playmaking, demonstrating his commitment to evolving from a pure scorer to a more well-rounded backcourt presence. His understanding of the game's nuances, such as change-of-speed dribbling and tempo management, bodes well for his future growth.
Jones would be a massive get for Pittsburgh and head coach Jeff Capel. He’s a high-level competitor who plays both ends of the floor, brings energy, and possesses the kind of tools that project well to the next level. In a recruiting landscape that values versatility and toughness, Jones checks every box. As he narrows his college choices and begins taking visits, expect his name to remain one of the hottest on the board for high-major programs looking to land an impact guard in 2026.
