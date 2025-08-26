Jets Release Former Pitt OT
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers saw another one of their former players lose his spot on his NFL team ahead of the 53-man roster deadline on Aug. 26.
The New York Jets released offensive tackle Carter Warren, as they couldn't find a suitable place to trade him to, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The Jets took Warren with the 120th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Pitt.
Warren saw playing time with the Jets over the past two seasons, with five starts in eight appearances as a rooke in 2023 and one start in six appearances in 2024.
He was third on the Jets depth chart at left tackle, behind backup Max Mitchell and starter Olu Fashanu and the Jets made him one of their cuts to get the roster to just 53 players.
The Jets could bring Warren back on the practice squad, or he could sign elsewhere if there's a prospective suitor.
Warren hails from Paterson, N.J. and played for Passaic County Technical Institute. He started at left tackle and served as an import piece in his team's 2,229 rushing yards as a senior in 2016.
ESPN ranked him as a four-star in the Class of 2017, and both 247sports and Rivals had him as a three-star, and he committed to Pitt over Power 5 offers from Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Miami, North Carolina, Penn State, Rutgers, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.
Warren redshirted as a true freshman in 2017 and didn't play in any games in 2018, before winning the left tackle starting spot as a redshirt sophomore in 2019, starting all 13 games.
He would start eight of the nine games in the 2020 season, that the COVID-19 pandemic shortened to nine games, but had his best season with the Panthers in 2021.
Warren started all 14 games for Pitt in that 2021 season, earning All-ACC Second Team honors, as the offense averaged 41.4 points and 486.6 yards per game, both school records.
He had a plethora of playmakers that he helped through that season, including Heisman finalist in quarterback Kenny Pickett, Biletnikoff winner in wide receiver Jordan Addison, plus running back Israel Abanikanda.
Pitt won their first ACC Championship that season, taking down Wake Forest 45-24 and also played in the Peach Bowl.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt HC Addresses Potential Conference Slate Expansion
- Injured Pitt WR Could Play vs. Duquesne
- Pitt HC Excited for Duquesne Matchup
- Former Pitt QB Traded to Raiders
- Ravens Cut Former Pitt DB
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt