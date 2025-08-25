Ravens Cut Former Pitt DB
Former Pitt Panthers cornerback M.J. Devonshire has been released by the Baltimore Ravens ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster cutdown, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reported.
Devonshire was signed by the Ravens earlier this month after being waived by the Carolina Panthers in July. His time with the Ravens has ended with obvious disappointment, but he's a candidate for a practice squad spot with the Ravens or another NFL team.
Devonshire was originally selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, chosen with the 229th pick. He was waived by the Raiders before his rookie season but spent the season on the practice squad. He's spent time with the Panthers and Ravens since.
Devonshire — a 5-foot-11, 190-pounder from Aliquippa, Pa. — spent three seasons with the Panthers after beginning his college career at Kentucky.
While he may be most well-known for his game-winning pick-six against West Virginia in the revival of the Backyard Brawl in 2022, he emerged as one of the best defensive backs in the ACC during his tenure.
He recorded 84 tackles (51 solo), two tackles for loss, eight interceptions (three returned for touchdowns) and 33 pass breakups. Devonshire earned second-team All-ACC honors as a senior in 2023 and was selected to the East-West Shrine Bowl.
Devonshire was also a standout at Aliquippa in high school, continuing the trend of top Quips going to the play for the Panthers.
He earned letters in football, basketball and track & field at Aliquippa, leading the Quips to a WPIAL and PIAA title.
It's a tough break for Devonshire, who will now look for his fourth NFL team (or a spot on the practice squad), but he's a speedy, young defensive back with the versatility to return punts, too. Of course, he could also pursue a career at another level of football.
With NFL roster cutdowns ongoing, a handful of former Pitt Panthers could be impacted over the next day. Devonshire is one of the first, but he likely will not be the last to be impacted.
