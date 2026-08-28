Texans vs. Panthers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 3
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The Houston Texans have lost their first two preseason games. Thankfully for them, this will be their last exhibition game before their regular-season campaign begins, and they will start their journey to try to capture the AFC South crown.
They'll face the Carolina Panthers in Week 3, who are 2-1 through their first three preseason games. They defeated the Arizona Cardinals in the Hall of Fame Game, but then lost to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 and beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this preseason Week 3 showdown.
Texans vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Texans -1.5 (-102)
- Panthers +1.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Texans -123
- Panthers +102
Total
- OVER 36.5 (-102)
- UNDER 36.5 (-118)
Texans vs. Panthers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, August 28
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): KTRK (ABC)
- Texans record: 0-2
- Panthers record: 2-1
Texans vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- DeMeco Ryans is 8-4 straight up and 8-4 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason
- Dave Canales is 3-6 straight up and 2-7 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason
Texans vs. Panthers Key Player to Watch
- Kayshon Boutte, WR - Houston Texans
With a banged-up wide receiver room, the Houston Texans went out and acquired Kayshon Boutte from the New England Patriots. He'll make his Texans debut on Friday night. He didn't make an appearance in the preseason for the Patriots, but he'll have to find his place in the Texans' offense before the regular season begins.
Texans vs. Panthers Prediction and Best Bet
The Texans may have lost their first two preseason games, but DeMeco Ryans has a strong history as a head coach in the preseason. I'm going to trust him in this spot in a game between one of the deepest defensive rosters in football and one of the shallowest.
With the Panthers now playing in their fourth preseason game, they're ready for the regular season to begin and will likely be using only the players who are on the roster bubble to make their final evaluations.
I'll back the Texans as slight favorites in this one.
Pick: Texans -1.5 (-102) via DraftKings
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets