Texans vs. Panthers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 3

The Houston Texans have lost their first two preseason games. Thankfully for them, this will be their last exhibition game before their regular-season campaign begins, and they will start their journey to try to capture the AFC South crown.

They'll face the Carolina Panthers in Week 3, who are 2-1 through their first three preseason games. They defeated the Arizona Cardinals in the Hall of Fame Game, but then lost to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 and beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this preseason Week 3 showdown.

Texans vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Texans -1.5 (-102)

Panthers +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Texans -123

Panthers +102

Total

OVER 36.5 (-102)

UNDER 36.5 (-118)

Texans vs. Panthers How to Watch

Date: Friday, August 28

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

How to Watch (TV): KTRK (ABC)

Texans record: 0-2

Panthers record: 2-1

Texans vs. Panthers Betting Trends

DeMeco Ryans is 8-4 straight up and 8-4 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Dave Canales is 3-6 straight up and 2-7 against the spread as a head coach in the preseason

Texans vs. Panthers Key Player to Watch

Kayshon Boutte, WR - Houston Texans

With a banged-up wide receiver room, the Houston Texans went out and acquired Kayshon Boutte from the New England Patriots. He'll make his Texans debut on Friday night. He didn't make an appearance in the preseason for the Patriots, but he'll have to find his place in the Texans' offense before the regular season begins.

Texans vs. Panthers Prediction and Best Bet

The Texans may have lost their first two preseason games, but DeMeco Ryans has a strong history as a head coach in the preseason. I'm going to trust him in this spot in a game between one of the deepest defensive rosters in football and one of the shallowest.

With the Panthers now playing in their fourth preseason game, they're ready for the regular season to begin and will likely be using only the players who are on the roster bubble to make their final evaluations.

I'll back the Texans as slight favorites in this one.

Pick: Texans -1.5 (-102) via DraftKings

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