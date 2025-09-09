Pitt HC Discusses Backyard Brawl Preparation
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers are gearing up for the final Backyard Brawl until 2029, and this year, they'll look to make history.
The year 2029 may seem far away, but it's not as far as the last time the Panthers won a football game in Morgantown. It's been nearly 18 years since Pitt won 13-9 at West Virginia, with the last win being on Dec. 1, 2007.
Pat Narduzzi and his team are looking to cap off this most recent four-year series with a long-overdue win, and they've been dealt a favorable hand to do so.
"West Virginia, they had a tough loss," Narduzzi said on Sept. 8. "They will be prepared. This rivalry will get them prepared. They'll have a week of practice. We'll get their best game, like we always do. They'll be intense, tough, physical and they'll play fast. That's what we expect. Whether they won or lost, I'm expecting the same thing. I think we'll face an even angrier team, angrier fan base."
West Virginia is in the process of breaking in an entirely new team that consists of 53 transfers, 28 of which are in the two-deep, according to Narduzzi. As a result, the Mountaineers suffered a 17-10 Week 2 loss to Ohio for their first loss of the season and their first loss since the return of head coach Rich Rodriguez.
It was a sloppy game by both sides. West Virginia scored just one touchdown and had only 250 yards of offense, Ohio quarterback Parker Navarro turned it over three times and Mountaineers' quarterback Nicco Marchiol was sacked four times.
West Virginia lost the game, but it also lost much more than just that game.
The Mountaineers' biggest playmaker on offense, star running back Jaheim White, is believed to be out for the season with an injury he suffered against the Bobcats.
Narduzzi's press conference was before the news of White's status broke, but he said, "We prepare like everybody's playing."
Narduzzi added that his team will also be prepared to face West Virginia's backup running back, Clay Ash, who had four carries for two yards in the loss. He had very high praise for Ash and even compared him to former Arizona State star running back and current New York Giants rookie, Cam Skattebo.
"I love him," Narduzzi said. "Play-action, man. A 5-foot-9, 194-pound guy. A physical dude. I can see why Coach Rodriguez likes this kid as their No. 2 tailback. Obviously, Jahiem has a little bit more juice, but this guy has a different pace. Looks like Skattebo. A physical dude."
Narduzzi also highlighted Jacksonville State transfer wide receiver Cam Vaughn. He said that Vuaghn is one of the best players Rodriguez brought over from Jacksonville State, and the numbers have already shown that.
Vaughn led the Mountaineers in receiving by almost a 100-yard margin in Week 1. He had seven catches for 127 yards and one touchdown, but was held to just two catches for 43 yards against Ohio as the offense stalled without White.
Narduzzi still expects a strong offensive performance from Rodriguez and West Virginia, with Vaughn and tight end Grayson Barnes leading the way.
"Rich Rodriguez, obviously a fantastic football coach, has been around, won a lot of football games, a heck of a coach," Narduzzi said. "It will be a heck of a ballgame down in that atmosphere in Morgantown. We're excited about that."
After previously handling Duquesne and Central Michigan comfortably, Narduzzi has said several times that this week is his team's first test of the season. With West Virginia continuing to break in dozens of new transfers, suffering a loss to an inferior opponent and the loss of a star player, the Panthers are in a favorable position to leave Milan Puskar Stadium 3-0 on Saturday.
Narduzzi is ensuring that his team remains laser-focused on the task ahead and doesn't succumb to any outside noise, especially with the added emotions of a rivalry game and aiming to end a nearly 18-year drought.
"For us as a football team, all the things in the crowd and the stands, what happens when you're driving on the bus, doesn't really matter," Narduzzi said. "It's what happens on that football field that is going to matter. The team that's going to stay focused best on the task at hand is winning the football game. That's what we're going down there to do, to try to win a football game."
