Pitt Reveals Depth Chart vs. WVU
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have revealed the depth chart ahead of the Backyard Brawl against West Virginia on Sept. 13.
Unsurprisingly, Eli Holstein remains the starting quarterback, with Cole Gonzales and Mason Heintschel behind him. Heintschel got his first taste of college football in Week 2 against Central Michigan. He went 3-for-4 with 36 yards.
Desmond Reid is the lead back with Juelz Goff as his backup. Jalynn Williams, Ja'Kyrian Turner and Caleb Williams are listed behind him. Williams did not dress for last week's game, and Pat Narduzzi announced that Tunrer will likely burn his redshirt this year after scoring his first-career touchdown against the Chippewas.
Kenny Johnson, Raphael "Poppi" Williams and Cataurus "Blue" Hicks stick as the starting wide receiver trio. Williams is coming off a two-touchdown game against Central Michigan.
Jake Overman is still listed as the starting tight end, despite being inactive against Central Michigan. Justin Holmes and Malachi Thomas serve as the two backups. Holmes and former walk-on tight end Josh Altsman scored their first touchdowns as a Panther last week.
The offensive line continues to start Jeff Persi at left tackle, Keith Gouveia at left guard, Lyndon Cooper at center, BJ Williams at right guard and Ryan Baer at right tackle.
The front seven on defense also remains the same. Blaine Spires and Jaden Moore are still listed as one of the starting defensive ends, along with Jimmy Scott at the opposite side. However, Moore has yet to dress for a game this season.
Joey Zelinsky and Nate Temple are listed behind Spires, and Zach Crothers and Maverick Gracio are behind Scott.
Kyle Louis, Braylan Lovelace and Rasheem Biles are the three starting linebackers. Cam Lindsey and Emmanuel Taylor remain Louis' backups. Nick Lapi and Abe Ibriham are Lovelaces' reserves and Lapi and Lindsey are also the backups for Biles.
Cruce Brookins, Javon McIntyre, Tamon Lynum and Rashad Battle are Pitt's defensive backs. Battle did not dress against Central Michigan, and Lynum exited the game early with an apparent lower-body injury and did not return.
True freshman Shawn Lee Jr. and redshirt sophomore Shadarian Harrison filled in for the injured cornerback duo. Nigel Maynard, Zion Ferguson and Rashan Murray are also listed as depth options at corner.
The special teams unit will also remain the same. Trey Butkowski is the placekicker, Caleb Junko will punt, Sam Carpenter will do kickoffs, Nilay Upadhyayula will be the long snapper, Kenny Johnson has kickoff returns and Desmond Reid is the punt returner.
