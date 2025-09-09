Pitt Basketball Reveals 2025-26 ACC Schedule
The Pitt Panthers are coming off back-to-back NCAA Tournament misses under head coach Jeff Capel, but he's put together a new-look squad that is looking to break the streak.
Pitt went 17-15 (8-12 ACC) last season, missing the NCAA Tournament after bowing out early in the ACC Tournament, and over the offseason, Capel and the coaching staff completely rebuilt the squad via the transfer portal.
Now, Pitt has announced its ACC schedule for the 2025-26 season.
Pitt will open ACC on the road against Miami on Dec. 30/31 before returning for an opening two game homestand against Clemson (Jan. 3) and Syracuse (Jan. 10).
Pitt will travel to Georgia Tech (Jan. 13/14), Boston College (Jan. 20/21), Clemson (Jan. 31), Virginia (Feb. 3/4), North Carolina (Feb. 14), Stanford (Feb. 24/25), Cal (Feb. 28) and Syracuse (March 7).
The home slate includes Louisville (Jan. 17), North Carolina State (Jan. 24), Wake Forest (Jan. 27/28), SMU (Feb. 7), Duke (Feb. 10/11), Notre Dame (Feb. 21) and Florida State (March 3/4).
The ACC Tournament will return to the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. from March 10-14.
Pitt has also schedule a strong non-conference schedule that includes rivalry matchups against West Virginia (Nov. 13), Villanova (Dec. 13) and Penn State (Dec. 21).
The non-conference slate also features UCF and Quinnipiac in the Legends Classic, Ohio State at the Petersen Events Center and Texas A&M in the ACC/SEC Challenge.
Pitt dipped into the transfer portal to add Oregon State guard Damarco Minor, Iowa State forward Dishon Jackson, Iowa State guard Nojus Indrusaitis and maybe most importantly, South Alabama wing Barry Dunning Jr. And while Australian prospect Roman Siulepa wasn't a portal addition, the dynamic wing was one of the biggest pickups of the offseason.
The Panthers return Brandin Cummings, Cam Corhen, Papa Kante and Amdy Ndiaye, and with a handful of high school pick ups (Kieran Mullen, Omari Witherspoon, Macari Moore and Henry Cody Lau), there's potential for a new look lineup entering the 2025-26 season.
There are still question marks, particularly when it comes to outside shooting, but Capel made sure to reshape the lineup with a vision of toughness and grit.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- WATCH: Pitt QB Eli Holstein Addresses Backyard Brawl
- Four Pitt Players Named to ACC Team of the Week
- Pitt Athletics Takes Over NIL Collective Responsibilities
- Pitt HC Weighs in On Backyard Brawl Tradition
- Pitt Freshman RB to Burn Redshirt
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt