Pitt Announces Honorary Captain vs. Virginia

Today's honorary captain is LaRod Stephens-Howling!



Johnstown, PA - Johnstown HS

-Running Back at Pitt – 2005 – 2008

-2008 Team Captain

-4 Year Letterman

-Member of 2008 Sun Bowl Team

-2006 Big East All-Academic Team

-Led Pitt in All-Purpose Yards in 2006 and Rushing in 2005 &… pic.twitter.com/ZPds5X8Qrh