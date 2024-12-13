Pitt DL Suffers Career-Ending Injury
PITTSBURGH -- A Pitt Panthers defensive lineman suffered a injury this season that not only ended their season, but also their playing career as well.
Pitt redshirt senior defensive lineman Anthony Johnson announced in an Instagram post that he suffered a career-ending injury in a practice following the first game of the season. It was a spinal cord injury, which left him no feeling in the bottom of his left leg.
He also announced that he is transitioning to coaching and will stay at Pitt to do that going forward.
Johnson spent time at Taylor Allderdice High School, located in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh before transferring to Jeannette in Westmoreland County for his junior season in 2017. He excelled with Jeannette, making 134 tackles and 12 sacks en route to a 16-1 season and winning both the WPIAL and PIAA Class 1A Championships.
He transferred to Cleveland Heights High School in Cleveland Heights, Ohio for his senior season, before committing to Bowling Green. He played in three games as a freshman, redshirted, and then entered the transfer portal.
Johnson ended up at FCS program Youngstown State and played four seasons there from 2020-23. He served mostly as a reserve defensive lineman in his first two seasons, playing in 14 games and making seven tackles.
He would see more time in 2022, playing in nine games and starting six. He made 13 tackles, five solo, 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack that season.
Johnson had his most productive season in 2023, starting all 13 games for the Penguins. He made 25 tackles, 10 solo, 6.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and one fumble recovery.
He chose to transfer from Youngstown State following the season. He received many offers then, including one from Pitt, but chose to go to Illinois.
Johnson re-entered the transfer portal following spring practices and looked for a new school to go to.
Fighting Illini' head coach Bret Bielema spoke to Sam Gillenwater of On3 and wasn't surprised with Johnson choosing to go back into the transfer portal.
“I could see it the last couple of weeks," Bielema said. "There were guys playing, right, that I don’t know if he saw himself getting that starting role. I get it. The guy has got one year left. Asked him to kind of thing about it but totally understand where he’s coming from. So he quit, moved on.”
He had a list of his top four schools, including Pitt, Arkansas and Michigan State, but ultimately chose to go to Mississippi State.
One person who played a role in his transfer to Mississippi State was defensive analyst Evan Harvey, who coached him at Youngstown State.
He then decommited from Mississippi State and landed at Pitt on May 29.
Johnson played in one game for Pitt, in the 55-24 win over Kent State in the season opener at Acrisure Stadium on Aug. 31. He played in 19 snaps and made on tackle.
Pitt DL Anthony Johnson Full Statement
Didn’t imagine going out this way. Career ending injury second week of the season of my senior year playing for the hometown school. It’s all I ever dreamed of, I still remember going down [Bouquet St.] while I was in highschool with [Paris Ford], [Damar Hamlin], [Bricen Garner] praying I got to go to Pitt and live the dream out for playing for PITT. It eventually happened but It’s all over now. I still remember [Marcus Barnes] begging me to play football 11th grade year. Doing WR & LB drills before the season just for the coaches to tell me I’m playing D-Line. I was ready to go back to basketball after the first day! Thank God I stuck it out. Football changed and shaped me as a man. The people that I met along the way, the opportunities that I have gained, the lessons that I have learned are priceless.
September 4th I had a regular routine hit that gave me a spinal cord injury leaving no feeling in my back down to the bottom of my left leg. I remember laying there getting carted off the field asking if I’m going to be able still play that Saturday against Cincinnati. Every answer was to not worry about football right now. That’s when I knew in the back of my head that football could possibly over. In a hospital bed for 90% of the day. It broke me, took me to a dark place. I appreciate all my family sticking by me.
I just had one question for God, why is this happening to me? But as time went on, I learned to trust his plan. If he can be with me, then nobody can be against me. That goes for you too if you’re reading this. Gods plan for you is already written, it’s just your duty to trust it!
I’m thankful for it all the past five years! The highs, lows, and everything in between. I can walk away knowing I gave the game everything I had. Life happens to everybody in some form, it is all about how you respond. Football taught me that you have to keep going and play the next play.
I know and trust greatness lies ahead for me. I look forward to transitioning into coaching here at Pitt.
Continuing to improve @_blindeyed ! @kim_dandurand always tells me, “ to whom much is given, much is required” Keep God First, Love All, Give Life Everything You Got
Blessings,
Ant Out✌🏽
