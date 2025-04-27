Pitt Football WPIAL 2026 Target Commits to Stanford
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers missed out on another WPIAL football recruit who chose to take his talents to another ACC school.
Peters Township tight end Lucas Shanafelt, a Class of 2026 recruit, announced his commitment to Stanford on Twitter.
Pitt offered Shanafelt back on Jan. 24, with offensive coordinator Kade Bell making a visit to his home.
He was the first WPIAL and Pennsylvania recruit in the Class of 2026 to announce his official visit to Pitt this summer, for June 5-7. He also visited Pitt for a spring practice on March 15.
Shanafelt received an offer from Stanford back on April 7 after making a visit there and less than three weeks later, he announced his commitment.
He also has offers from two Power Four schools in Purdue and rival West Virginia, MAC schools in Akron, Buffalo, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami (Ohio) and Toledo, other FBS schools in Delaware, James Madison, Liberty, Temple and UConn, Ivy League schools in Harvard, Penn and Princeton, plus two other FCS schools in Fordham and Lehigh.
Shanafelt plays both wide receiver and defensive end/edge rusher for Peters Township. His play led to conference honor at defensive end, and his team to a 11-2 record at the WPIAL Class 5A Championship Game.
He also played a role in Peters Township winning the 2023 WPIAL Class 5A Championship over Pine-Richland, and in making the PIAA 5A Championship Game where they lost to Imhotep Charter, finishing the season 15-1.
Shanafelt is teammates with Reston Lehman, an edge/outside linebacker, who is in the Class of 2026, holds a Pitt offer and will make an official visit this summer.
He will join former Peters Township teammate/linebacker Mickey Vacarello in college, who joined Stanford as a part of their Class of 2024.
Pitt has missed out on two other Class of 2026 WPIAL recruits, to Penn State, in four-stars, athleteDavid Davis from Imani Christian Academy and safety Matt Sieg from Fort Cherry High School.
Penn State also landed two four-star WPIAL recruits in the Class of 2027 in McKeesport running back Kemon Spell and Seton LaSalle athlete Khalil Taylor. West Virginia landed 2027 four-star running back Armand Hill from West Mifflin too.
WPIAL Class of 2026 with Pitt Offers
Davieon Taylor-Aliquippa, LB
Colsen Gatten-Central Catholic, LB/ATH
Ashton Blatt-Central Catholic, DE
Brendan Alexander-Central Valley, OL/DL
Matt Sieg-Fort Cherry, QB/S (Penn State Commit)
David Davis-Imani Christian, DB/RB (Top 6) (Penn State Commit)
Lincoln Hoke-North Allegheny, DT
Reston Lehman-Peters Township, EDGE/OLB
Lucas Shanafelt-Peters Township, WR/DE (Stanford Commit)
Lawrence Timmons-Pine Richland, DB
Da'Ron Barksdale-Steel Valley, ATH
Kyshawn Robinson-Westinghouse (City League) (Top Six)
WPIAL Class of 2027 with Pitt Offers
Sa'Nir Brooks-Aliquippa, RB/SS/ATH (Now Saint Frances Academy)
Larry Moon III-Aliquippa, DB (Now IMG Academy)
Zachary Gleason Jr.-Central Catholic, DB/ATH
Jimmy Kalis-Central Catholic, OT
Jance Henry-Central Valley, RB
Gabriel Jenkins-Imani Christian Academy, ATH (Top Eight)
Kemon Spell-McKeesport, RB (Penn State Commit)
Carter Bonner-Penn Hills, CB
Khalil Taylor-Seton La-Salle, ATH (Penn State Commit)
Armand Hill-West Mifflin, ATH (West Virginia Commit)
WPIAL Class of 2028 with Pitt Offers
Brandon Murphy-Clairton, ATH/DB
James "BooBoo" Armsrong-Hopewell, QB
