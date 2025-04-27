Pitt Football WPIAL 2026 Target Commits to Stanford

I am beyond blessed to announce my commitment to Stanford University!! Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way!!🌲🌲#FearTheTree #GoCards #ThankGod @StanfordFball @StanfordFBrec @CoachAprilOLB @CoachPehrson @Albert_GarciaFB @CoachByham @Coach_Plack @PetersTwpFB pic.twitter.com/oOIT80XQ2C