Colts Sign Former Pitt LB Solomon DeShields
PITTSBURGH — A former Pitt Panthers linebacker didn't spend his last season with the program, but has still made an NFL roster following the draft.
Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reported that the Indianapolis Colts signed Texas A&M linebacker Solomon DeShields as an undrafted free agent.
He hails from Millville, N.J. and starred for Millville Senior High School, making 68 tackles, eight sacks and four interceptions on defense and 44 catches for 661 yards as a receiver on offense as a senior in 2019.
DeShields played just four games as a true freshman in 2020, preserving a redshirt, but he played in 13 in 2021, serving a role on special teams and reserve linebacker as Pitt won its first ACC Championship.
He continued to play mostly on special teams in 2022 but did see more snaps at linebacker, making 19 tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
DeShields played his biggest role for the Panthers in 2023, playing in all 12 games and starting 11 at star linebacker, also known as outside linebacker. He only missed one start, as he suffered an injury on the opening kickoff against Wake Forest on the road in Week 8.
He finished the season with 58 tackles, 27 solo, both third best on the team, and had career-highs with eight tackles against rival West Virginia and Virginia Tech. He also had eight tackles for loss, two sacks and one pass defended in 2023.
DeShields would enter the transfer portal after the spring season and would transfer to Texas A&M for his final season of college football.
He played in 12 games, making one start vs. Arkansas in Week 5, while making 23 tackles (12 solo), two tackles for loss and half a sack in 2024.
Pitt had three players go in the 2025 NFL Draft, as the Los Angeles Chargers took offensive tackle Branson Taylor at No. 199 overall and the Minnesota Vikings selected tight end Gavin Bartholomew at No. 202 overall, both in the sixth round, and the Los Angeles Rams took wide receiver Konata Mumpfield at No. 242 overall in the seventh round.
They also had two players sign as undrafted free agents, with linebacker Brandon George going to the Kansas City Chiefs and defensive back Donovan McMillon going to the Cleveland Browns.
