Pitt's Rashad Battle Suffers Injury vs. Stanford
PITTSBURGH — Pitt Panthers starting cornerback Rashad Battle suffered an apparent injury in the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal and did not return to the game.
Battle went down after making a tackle on a 26-yard reception from Stanford quarterback Ben Gulbranson to tight end Benji Blackburn in the second quarter. Kyle Louis forced the second Stanford interception of the game five plays later.
Battle's Pitt Career and Injury History
Injuries have plagued Battle's Pitt career, and really have been an issue for the entire team in particular during the current season up to this point. He suffered an injury earlier this season in Week 1 against Duquesne and didn't return until the Louisville game four weeks later. He also missed most of the 2022 season and the entire 2023 season due to injury.
He played just three games in 2022, where he totaled six tackles, five of which came in Week 1 against West Virginia. Battle then earned a redshirt due to his injury before suffering another injury in fall camp prior to the 2023 season that sidelined him for the rest of the year.
Battle had 24 tackles, two pass breakups and a forced fumble in six games entering this contest. He exited the game with three tackles.
Shawn Lee Jr. and Shadarian Harrison subbed in for Battle as the half came to a close. Lee and Harrison each had a tackle, and Lee had a pass breakup.
Battle's best season was in 2024, where he played in 11 games and started 10 with the Panthers. He totaled 36 tackles, one for a loss, eight pass breakups and a fumble recovery. He has 58 total tackles, eight pass breakups and a fumble recovery in his Pitt career.
The only game Battle missed in 2024 was the 24-19 win over Virginia in Week 11, and the only game he didn't start was the 24-20 loss to Clemson. He recorded a season-high seven tackles in the 17-15 win versus Cal in Week 7.
Battle joined Pitt as a four-star recruit in the Class of 2020. He is now a sixth-year senior and is in his final collegiate season.
Where Pitt vs. Stanford Stands
Pitt held on to a 21-13 lead over Stanford into halftime after allowing a 45-yard field goal just before the half ended.
The Panthers couldn't score on their first drive of the second half either as Stanford's defense continued to give them some issues.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt's Star RB, WR Duo Could Play vs. Stanford
- Pitt Star LB Could Make Return vs. Stanford
- 2027 WPIAL 4-Star WR Lists Pitt in Top 8
- Pitt vs. Stanford: Preview, How to Watch
- Pitt Reveals Uniform vs. Stanford
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt