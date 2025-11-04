Inside The Panthers

Pitt Snap Counts Reveal Impactful Freshman Performances

The Pitt Panthers had an ugly win over the Stanford Cardinal, but a few young players stepped up and made an impact.

Mitchell Corcoran

Nov 1, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Ja'Kyrian Turner (25) runs the ball during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Ja'Kyrian Turner (25) runs the ball during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH — The Pro Football Focus snap counts and grades for the Pitt Panthers' 35-20 win over the Stanford Cardinal have been released.

It wasn't a pretty win for the Panthers by any means, but they got the job done, and thanks to a few impactful performances from freshmen.

For reference, PASS is passing snaps, PBLK is passing blocking snaps, RUN is rushing snaps and RBLK is run blocking snaps, offensively. RDEF is run defense snaps, PRSH is pass rushing snaps and COV is coverage snaps, defensively.

Quarterback

Mason Heintsschel — 76 snaps (47 PASS, 4 RUN, 25 RBLK)

Running Back

Ja'Kyrian Turner — 62 snaps (32 PASS, 6 PBLK, 22 RUN, 2 RBLK)
Juelz Goff — 9 snaps (4 PASS, 1 PBLK, 2 RUN, 2 RBLK)
Justin Cook — 5 snaps (3 PASS, 1 PBLK, 1 RBLK)

Wide Receiver

Raphael "Poppi" Williams — 59 snaps (37 PASS, 22 RBLK)
Cataurus "Blue" Hicks — 49 snaps (31 PASS, 18 RBLK)
Kenny Johnson — 33 snaps (22 PASS, 11 RBLK)
Deuce Spann — 27 snaps (16 PASS, 1 RUN, 10 RBLK)
Censere Lee — 25 snaps (16 PASS, 9 RBLK)
Tony Kinsler — 18 snaps (9 PASS, 9 RBLK)
Bryce Yates — 12 snaps (8 PASS, 4 RBLK)

Tight End

Justin Holmes — 45 snaps (28 PASS, 2 PBLK, 15 RBLK)
Jake Overman — 35 snaps (14 PASS, 5 PBLK, 16 RBLK)
Josh Altsman — 1 snap (1 RBLK)

Offensive Line

Ryan Carretta — 76 snaps (47 PBLK, 29 RBLK)
BJ Williams — 75 snaps (47 PBLK, 28 RBLK)
Ryan Baer — 75 snaps (47 PBLK, 28 RBLK)
Lyndon Cooper — 68 snaps (43 PBLK, 25 RBLK)
Kendall Stanley — 49 snaps (32 PBLK, 17 RBLK)
Jiavani Cooley — 27 snaps (15 PBLK, 12 RBLK)
Isaiah Montgomery — 8 snaps (4 PBLK, 4 RBLK)
Tai Ray — 1 snap (1 RBLK)
Jackson Brown — 1 snap (1 RBLK)

Offense Observations

True freshman running back Ja'Kyrian Turner had a career game in the win. Turner was Pitt's first single-game 100-yard rusher since Desmond Reid broke the century mark over a year ago against Cal on Oct. 12, 2024. Turner's 127 yards were also the most yards since Reid's 148-yard game against Cincinnati in Week 2 of last year.

Turner has shown that he's capable of being the Panthers' No. 1 back if Desmond Reid, who was listed as a game-time decision on gameday a didn't play a snap, is unavailable. Turner had by far the most snaps of any of the backs, with 62, and has led Pitt in rushing in five of the last six games. He is also the team's leading rusher with 399 yards, six touchdowns and averages 4.5 yards per carry.

Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Censere Lee (11) catches a pass as Stanford Cardinal
Nov 1, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Censere Lee (11) catches a pass as Stanford Cardinal defensive back Sam Neely III (28) defends during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

Censere Lee made his first two catches since suffering a long-term injury in last season's 24-20 loss to No. 20 Clemson on Nov. 16, 2024. His two grabs totaled 48 yards.

Redshirt freshman Jiavani Cooley stepped in for an injured Kendall Stanley partway through the game. Cooley played 27 snaps without allowing a pressure.

Defensive End

Isaiah Neal — 42 snaps (13 RDEF, 28 PRSH, 1 COV)
Jimmy Scott — 38 snaps (14 RDEF, 23 PRSH, 1 COV)
Joey Zelinsky — 27 snaps (6 RDEF, 21 PRSH)
Nate Temple — 25 snaps (6 RDEF, 19 PRSH)
Maverick Gracio — 8 snaps (2 RDEF, 6 PRSH)
Jaeden Moore — 6 snaps (3 RDEF, 3 PRSH)

Defensive Tackle

Nick James — 37 snaps (11 RDEF, 26 PRSH)
Jahsear Whittington — 34 snaps (7 RDEF, 27 PRSH)
Francis Brewu — 32 snaps (14 RDEF, 18 PRSH)
Sean FitzSimmons — 27 snaps (12 RDEF, 15 PRSH)

Linebacker

Cameron Lindsey — 62 snaps (20 RDEF, 16 PRSH, 26 COV)
Braylan Lovelace — 62 snaps (20 RDEF, 11 PRSH, 31 COV)
Kyle Louis — 62 snaps (20 RDEF, 14 PRSH, 28 COV)
Emmanuel Taylor — 11 snaps (2 RDEF, 1 PRSH, 8 COV)
Davin Brewton — 11 snaps (2 RDEF, 1 PRSH, 8 COV)
Abe Ibrahim — 11 snaps (2 RDEF, 2 PRSH, 7 COV)

Cornerback

Shadarian Harrison — 45 snaps (16 RDEF, 29 COV)
Shawn Lee Jr. — 41 snaps (11 RDEF, 30 COV)
Tamon Lynum — 40 snaps (14 RDEF, 26 COV)
Rashad Battle — 15 snaps (3 RDEF, 12 COV)
Zion Ferguson — 5 snaps (5 COV)

Safety

Javon McIntyre — 62 snaps (20 RDEF, 42 COV)
Kavir Bains-Marquez — 62 snaps (20 RDEF, 1 PRSH, 41 COV)
Josh Guerrier — 27 snaps (2 RDEF, 25 COV)
Allen Bryant — 11 snaps (2 RDEF, 9 COV)

Defense Observations

True freshman cornerback Shawn Lee Jr. had the best coverage grade and overall grade on the team. Lee recorded his first-career pick-six, a pass breakup and was targeted three times without allowing a single catch.

Lee did not start the game, but wound up with the second-most snaps of the cornerbacks because he stepped in for Rashad Battle, who was injured in the second quarter and did not return.

Central Michigan Chippewas wide receiver Nasir Williams (16) runs after a catch against Pittsburgh Panthers
Sep 6, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas wide receiver Nasir Williams (16) runs after a catch against Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Shawn Lee Jr. (28) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Kyle Louis, who was another game-time decision, also had a big game. He led the defense with 11 tackles, two pass breakups and also had an interception. Louis' overall grade and coverage grade were the second-best on the team, behind Lee.

Jimmy Scott spent a lot of time in the backfield, as he recorded five pressures, four tackles, two for a loss and 1.5 sacks. Redshirt freshman Jahsear Whittington and Nick James each recorded four pressures from defensive tackle.

Published
Mitchell Corcoran
MITCHELL CORCORAN

Mitch is a passionate storyteller and college sports fanatic. Growing up 70 miles away in Johnstown, Pa., Mitch has followed Pittsburgh sports all his life. Mitch started his sports journalism career as an undergraduate at Penn State, covering several programs for the student-run blog, Onward State. He previously worked for NBC Sports, The Tribune-Democrat and the Altoona Mirror as a freelancer. Give him a follow on X @MitchCorc18.

