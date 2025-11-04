Pitt Snap Counts Reveal Impactful Freshman Performances
PITTSBURGH — The Pro Football Focus snap counts and grades for the Pitt Panthers' 35-20 win over the Stanford Cardinal have been released.
It wasn't a pretty win for the Panthers by any means, but they got the job done, and thanks to a few impactful performances from freshmen.
For reference, PASS is passing snaps, PBLK is passing blocking snaps, RUN is rushing snaps and RBLK is run blocking snaps, offensively. RDEF is run defense snaps, PRSH is pass rushing snaps and COV is coverage snaps, defensively.
Quarterback
Mason Heintsschel — 76 snaps (47 PASS, 4 RUN, 25 RBLK)
Running Back
Ja'Kyrian Turner — 62 snaps (32 PASS, 6 PBLK, 22 RUN, 2 RBLK)
Juelz Goff — 9 snaps (4 PASS, 1 PBLK, 2 RUN, 2 RBLK)
Justin Cook — 5 snaps (3 PASS, 1 PBLK, 1 RBLK)
Wide Receiver
Raphael "Poppi" Williams — 59 snaps (37 PASS, 22 RBLK)
Cataurus "Blue" Hicks — 49 snaps (31 PASS, 18 RBLK)
Kenny Johnson — 33 snaps (22 PASS, 11 RBLK)
Deuce Spann — 27 snaps (16 PASS, 1 RUN, 10 RBLK)
Censere Lee — 25 snaps (16 PASS, 9 RBLK)
Tony Kinsler — 18 snaps (9 PASS, 9 RBLK)
Bryce Yates — 12 snaps (8 PASS, 4 RBLK)
Tight End
Justin Holmes — 45 snaps (28 PASS, 2 PBLK, 15 RBLK)
Jake Overman — 35 snaps (14 PASS, 5 PBLK, 16 RBLK)
Josh Altsman — 1 snap (1 RBLK)
Offensive Line
Ryan Carretta — 76 snaps (47 PBLK, 29 RBLK)
BJ Williams — 75 snaps (47 PBLK, 28 RBLK)
Ryan Baer — 75 snaps (47 PBLK, 28 RBLK)
Lyndon Cooper — 68 snaps (43 PBLK, 25 RBLK)
Kendall Stanley — 49 snaps (32 PBLK, 17 RBLK)
Jiavani Cooley — 27 snaps (15 PBLK, 12 RBLK)
Isaiah Montgomery — 8 snaps (4 PBLK, 4 RBLK)
Tai Ray — 1 snap (1 RBLK)
Jackson Brown — 1 snap (1 RBLK)
Offense Observations
True freshman running back Ja'Kyrian Turner had a career game in the win. Turner was Pitt's first single-game 100-yard rusher since Desmond Reid broke the century mark over a year ago against Cal on Oct. 12, 2024. Turner's 127 yards were also the most yards since Reid's 148-yard game against Cincinnati in Week 2 of last year.
Turner has shown that he's capable of being the Panthers' No. 1 back if Desmond Reid, who was listed as a game-time decision on gameday a didn't play a snap, is unavailable. Turner had by far the most snaps of any of the backs, with 62, and has led Pitt in rushing in five of the last six games. He is also the team's leading rusher with 399 yards, six touchdowns and averages 4.5 yards per carry.
Censere Lee made his first two catches since suffering a long-term injury in last season's 24-20 loss to No. 20 Clemson on Nov. 16, 2024. His two grabs totaled 48 yards.
Redshirt freshman Jiavani Cooley stepped in for an injured Kendall Stanley partway through the game. Cooley played 27 snaps without allowing a pressure.
Defensive End
Isaiah Neal — 42 snaps (13 RDEF, 28 PRSH, 1 COV)
Jimmy Scott — 38 snaps (14 RDEF, 23 PRSH, 1 COV)
Joey Zelinsky — 27 snaps (6 RDEF, 21 PRSH)
Nate Temple — 25 snaps (6 RDEF, 19 PRSH)
Maverick Gracio — 8 snaps (2 RDEF, 6 PRSH)
Jaeden Moore — 6 snaps (3 RDEF, 3 PRSH)
Defensive Tackle
Nick James — 37 snaps (11 RDEF, 26 PRSH)
Jahsear Whittington — 34 snaps (7 RDEF, 27 PRSH)
Francis Brewu — 32 snaps (14 RDEF, 18 PRSH)
Sean FitzSimmons — 27 snaps (12 RDEF, 15 PRSH)
Linebacker
Cameron Lindsey — 62 snaps (20 RDEF, 16 PRSH, 26 COV)
Braylan Lovelace — 62 snaps (20 RDEF, 11 PRSH, 31 COV)
Kyle Louis — 62 snaps (20 RDEF, 14 PRSH, 28 COV)
Emmanuel Taylor — 11 snaps (2 RDEF, 1 PRSH, 8 COV)
Davin Brewton — 11 snaps (2 RDEF, 1 PRSH, 8 COV)
Abe Ibrahim — 11 snaps (2 RDEF, 2 PRSH, 7 COV)
Cornerback
Shadarian Harrison — 45 snaps (16 RDEF, 29 COV)
Shawn Lee Jr. — 41 snaps (11 RDEF, 30 COV)
Tamon Lynum — 40 snaps (14 RDEF, 26 COV)
Rashad Battle — 15 snaps (3 RDEF, 12 COV)
Zion Ferguson — 5 snaps (5 COV)
Safety
Javon McIntyre — 62 snaps (20 RDEF, 42 COV)
Kavir Bains-Marquez — 62 snaps (20 RDEF, 1 PRSH, 41 COV)
Josh Guerrier — 27 snaps (2 RDEF, 25 COV)
Allen Bryant — 11 snaps (2 RDEF, 9 COV)
Defense Observations
True freshman cornerback Shawn Lee Jr. had the best coverage grade and overall grade on the team. Lee recorded his first-career pick-six, a pass breakup and was targeted three times without allowing a single catch.
Lee did not start the game, but wound up with the second-most snaps of the cornerbacks because he stepped in for Rashad Battle, who was injured in the second quarter and did not return.
Kyle Louis, who was another game-time decision, also had a big game. He led the defense with 11 tackles, two pass breakups and also had an interception. Louis' overall grade and coverage grade were the second-best on the team, behind Lee.
Jimmy Scott spent a lot of time in the backfield, as he recorded five pressures, four tackles, two for a loss and 1.5 sacks. Redshirt freshman Jahsear Whittington and Nick James each recorded four pressures from defensive tackle.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Defeats Youngstown State in Season Opener
- Pitt Flips Commit From ACC Rival
- Pitt Football Commit Having Dominant Senior Year
- Five Key Takeaways From Pitt's Win vs. Stanford
- Pitt vs. Notre Dame Game Time Revealed
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt