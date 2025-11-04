Pitt Star LB Hints at Return
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have had a slew of injuries hurt their depth over the past few weeks, but they may get back one of their best players ahead of their next game.
Panthers junior linebacker Rasheem Biles has missed the past three games with an injury, after starting the first six contests of 2025.
Pitt Star Linebacker Looking to Return Soon
Biles responded to a tweet from Chris Peak of Panther Lair, saying "back soon.", after Peak mentioned his solid season even after not playing recently.
What Have the Panthers Missed with Rasheem Biles Out?
Biles, when healthy, has dominated for Pitt at Money linebacker, where he excels in pass defense, tackling and blitzing.
He has 53 tackles (16 solo), 8.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, two pass breakups and one interception, which he returned for a 75-yard pick six in the 34-27 loss to Louisville at home in Week 5.
Biles leads the team in tackles for loss and is tied for second on the team in tackles, along with fellow linebacker in redshirt junior Kyle Louis.
He is excellent on special teams, as he blocked three punts as a freshman in 2023, which tied a Pitt record and the most in the nation that season.
Biles also forms a great linebacker trio with Louis, an All-American in 2024, and fellow junior Braylan Lovelace, who took on the "Sharks" moniker last season and throw it up whenever they or other linebackers make a great play.
He finished his 2024 season with 82 tackles (47 solo) in 12 games, 15 tackles for loss, six sacks, 10 passes defended, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, earning him All-ACC honors.
Who Has Filled in For Biles?
Pitt has had their biggest injuries at their linebacker position, which has left them with little depth and searching for the next player.
The Panthers brought in redshirt freshman Cameron Lindsey, who has excelled at Money linebacker, starting the past two games vs. NC State in Week 9, a 53-34 win at home, and vs. Stanford in Week 10, a 35-20 road victory.
Lindsey had four tackles (three solo) with a forced fumble vs. the Wolfpack and then made eight tackles (four solo), a tackle for loss, a sack and a pass breakup vs. the Cardinal.
He also came in the 30-13 road win over Syracuse in Week 8, after Louis suffered an injury in the game. He made seven tackles (six solo) and 1.5 tackles for loss.
Pitt got Louis back from his injury for the Stanford win, which would mean that if Biles returns for their next game, they'll finally have the original starting linebacker trio, with Lovelace, for the first time since their 34-31 road win over then ranked No. 25 Florida State in Week 7.
The Panthers lost both linebackers in sophomore Jeremiah Marcelin and redshirt sophomore Jayden Bonsu before the start of the campaign to season-ending injuries.
Pitt has also relied on former walk-on in redshirt senior Nick Lapi, who started vs. Syracuse at linebacker, and then had walk-on in redshirt junior Abe Ibrahim start vs. NC State, before he suffered an injury early on.
Fifth year defensive back Kavir Bains-Marquez has filled in at linebacker, especially vs. the Wolfpack, as he already serves as a linebacker in the delta package, which makes him both a linebacker/defensive back, or as a nickelback.
How Important is Biles' Return for the Remainder of the Season?
The Panthers have won their past five games, which puts them 7-2 overall and 4-1 in the ACC, giving them a shot at a spot in the Championship game.
Pitt has their hardest stretch of the season in their final three games, which will come off after this bye week, giving them a chance to get other players back healthy.
They face off against rival in No. 10 Notre Dame in Week 12 at Acrisure Stadium for a noon kickoff on either ABC or ESPN. Pitt then travels and takes on No. 16 Georgia Tech in Week 13 and closes out the season vs. No. 18 Miami at home.
Pitt must win against Georgia Tech and Miami to get a shot at the ACC Championship Game, but a win over Notre Dame would also serve as a massive victory, especially if the College Football Playoff comes into play.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Bowl Projections After Fifth-Straight Win
- Pitt Snap Counts Reveal Impactful Freshman Performances
- Takeaways From Pitt's Season-Opening Win
- Pitt Defeats Youngstown State in Season Opener
- Pitt Flips Commit From ACC Rival
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt