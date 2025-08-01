Pitt QB Named to 2025 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
Pitt Panthers quarterback Eli Holstein has been named to the 2025 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Watch List. The Wuerffel Trophy, a prestigious award in college football, is given to the student-athletes who excel in community service, academic achievement and athletic performance. This recognition not only highlights the individual's athletic prowess but also their commitment to serving their community. 116 players are up for this esteemed award, a testament to the high standards it upholds.
The Wueffel Trophy was first given out in 2005 when Rudy Niswager, out of LSU, won it. Offensive lineman from Penn State Nick Dawkins won it last year.
According to the Pittsburgh Panthers website, since arriving at Pitt, Holstein has made community engagement a priority. He's taken part in hospital visits, local school programs and charitable outreach, using his platform to inspire and uplift those around him.
Most recently, Holstein shaved his head at UPMC Children's Hospital in support of 13-year-old Julia Espinosa, a multi-organ transplant recipient who made the empowering decision to shave her head after losing most of her hair during treatment.
Looking back at his performance last year, Holstein played in ten games at Pittsburgh, completing an impressive 61.8% of his passes. He threw 17 touch passes and seven interceptions, passing for a total of 2,228 yards. With such promising stats, he is undoubtedly poised to have a standout season this year, a prospect that should excite and inspire his fans.
Holstein is also up for the 2025 Maxwell list, a highly coveted award that goes to the most outstanding player in college football. Winning the Maxwell Award is a significant achievement in a player's career, and it often goes to the player who has had the most impactful season. To win the Maxwell Award, Holstein will need to put up big numbers and continue his impressive performance on the field.
The Wuerffel Trophy is named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel and is celebrating its 21st year of honoring college football's most impactful servant-leaders. The selection process for the Wuerffel Trophy is rigorous, with a focus on the player's community service, academic achievement, and athletic performance. For the second straight year, the Wuerffel Foundation is partnering with Allstate to align with the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. Eleven players from the Watch List will be named to the Good Works Team and serve as semifinalists for the Wuerffel Trophy. Similarly, the Maxwell Award has a stringent selection process, with a focus on the player's on-field performance and impact on the game.
Finalists will be announced later this fall, with the 2025 winner revealed during The Home Depot College Football Awards show on December 12, airing live on ESPN. The official trophy presentation will take place at the College Football Hall of Fame on January 31, 2026.
