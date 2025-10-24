Inside The Panthers

Pitt Facing Challenge at Home After Road Wins

The Pitt Panthers will be in Acrisure Stadium for the first time after a two game road trip.

Mitchell Corcoran

Oct 18, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) looks to pass against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Panthers (5-2, 3-1 ACC) return home from a two game road trip to face the NC State Wolfpack (4-3, 1-2 ACC).

Pitt headed to Tallahassee, Fla., and took down No. 25 Florida State 34-31, then headed north to beat Syracuse 30-13 in a sloppy win.

NC State is coming off a bye and will look to get a bounce-back win after suffering a 36-7 road loss to No. 16 Notre Dame two weeks ago.

Don't let NC State's record fool you, though. According to Pat Narduzzi, NC State is "the most talented football team that we will have played to date."

The Wolfpack has the ACC's top rusher in Holliday Smothers and they pair him with a solid air attack with quarterback CJ Bailey, wide receivers Terrell Anderson and Wesley Grimes and tight end Justin Joly.

North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3)
Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) runs the ball in the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images / Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

Pitt and NC State don't have much history against each other. The Panthers hold a 5-4-1 series lead over the Wolfpack, with the last game being played in Pittsburgh in 2020.

Pitt won four of the first five meetings from 1952 to 1987. The non-win during that time was the lone tie. But since then, NC State has won four of the five most recent meetings, including in 2020. The last Panthers win in this series came in a 34-19 win in the 2001 Tangerine Bowl.

Injuries

Kyle Louis and Rasheem Biles are listed as questionable for this week's game. Biles did not play last week against Syracuse, and Louis exited that game with an injury in the first quarter and did not return. Nick Lapi and Cameron Lindsey subbed in and led the defense in tackles, but Lapi is also listed as questionable to play this week.

Desmond Reid seems to be 100% now. He did not appear on the availability report for the first time in four games. Blaine Spires is also questionable to play. Getting him back would be a big addition to the defensive line.

NC State will be without its second-leading tackler, linebacker Sean Brown, and safeties JJ Johnson and Brody Barnhardt. Both starting guards, Spike Sowells Jr. and Anthony Carter Jr., are listed as questionable.

Key Stats

Pitt Offense

Scoring: 38.4 points per game (13th in FBS)
Total: 406.6 yards per game (57th)
Passing: 285.1 yards per game (20th)
Rushing: 121.4 yards per game (109th)

Pitt Defense

Scoring: 20.3 points per game (tied-37th in FBS)
Total: 299.1 yards per game (20th)
Passing: 216.7 yards per game (tied-59th)
Rushing: 82.4 yards per game (4th)

NC State Offense

Scoring: 30.0 points per game (tied-57th in FBS)
Total: 417.0 yards per game (47th)
Passing: 268.0 yards per game (35th)
Rushing: 149.0 yards per game (76th)

NC State Defense

Scoring: 26.6 points per game (tied-87th)
Total: 390.7 yards per game (95th)
Passing: 257.3 yards per game (121st)
Rushing: 133.4 yards per game (53rd)

