Pitt Defeats Providence in Home Exhibition
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers opened up their 2025-26 campaign with a scrimmage against Providence, that they eventually won with a strong end to the first and second halves, 81-74.
Pitt and Providence met for the first time since they were both in the Big East conference on Jan. 22, 2013. The two teams faced off 48 times, including 46 times in the Big East, with Pitt holding a 31-17 lead in the all-time series.
Both teams kept it close early on as Providence led 7-6, with Pitt getting layups from forwards in freshman Roman Siulepa and senior Cameron Corhen, plus sophomore guard Brandin "Beebah" Cummings.
The Friars then went on a 11-0 run, building a 12-point, 18-6 lead with 14:02 remaining in the first half. Graduate student forward Duncan Powell made his second 3-pointer, while graduate student guard Jason Edwards hit two 3-pointers himself and freshman forward Jamier Jones dunked.
Pitt Makes Late First Half Comeback
Pitt responded with an 11-4 run over the next 4:29, trimming the deficit to 22-17, as they played better defense, forcing Providence into worse shots and longer offensive possessions. Pitt also had five different scorers on the run, as they distributed the ball and found the best shot they could find.
The Panthers used their momentum and continued improving offensively, with freshman guard Macari Moore getting up to six points on a free throw, a layup and a 3-pointer, which cut the lead to one and forced the Friars to take a timeout with 7:17 remaining.
Pitt would soon take the lead, as two free throws from Corhen tied it up and then sophomore guard Nojus Indrusaitis hit a 3-pointer to make it 26-23.
Fifth year guard Damarco Minor added 3-pointer himself and two free throws for the Panthers, but the Friars stayed in the game and kept it within two points at 31-29 with 4:26 remaining.
Pitt finished off the first half with 12-2 run, keeping Providence from making a field goal the rest of the way. Redshirt sophomore forward Papa Amadou Kante scored two baskets in the paint, Minor added a layup and Cummings made four free throws, as the home team led 41-31 at the break.
The Panthers shot 13-for-27 from the field, 48.1% from the field, and 12-for-16 from the foul line, 75%. Eight of the nine players that appeared in the first half for the Panthers scored, with Minor scoring a team-high nine points and Cummings adding eight points himself.
Second Half Action Between Pitt and Providence
Pitt extended their advantage to as big as 14 points in the second half, with freshman guard Omari Witherspoon adding six points off of two mid-range jumpers and a layup.
Providence cut into the Pitt lead, 52-44 with a 13-5 run over a little more than five minutes, with Stefan Vaaks adding a layup and converting an and-one opportunity off another layup.
The Panthers stayed up by eight points with 7:44 remaining at the second-to-last media timeout, but the Friars cut the lead to 62-60 with 5:44 left on a 6-0 run, which included a jumper from Vaaks and a 3-pointer from Powell.
Minor played a big role in the final few minutes for Pitt, as he made a jumper and converted an and-one opportunity, keeping the home team up five points with five minutes left.
Senior forward Barry Dunning Jr. dunked for Pitt, but Sellers made two free throws to keep it a five-point game with 4:10 remaining at the final media timeout.
Indrusaitis led Pitt on an 8-0 run with two free throws and two layups, while Amadou Kante added an alleyoop dunk to make it a 77-64 lead with 1:45 remaining.
The Friars outscored the Panthers 7-4 to end the game, but the home team came out victoriously, 81-74.
Players of the Game for Pitt
Minor excelled in his first action for Pitt after he transferred in from Oregon State. He led the team with 15 points, making four of his eight field goals and shooting 6-for-7 from the foul line.
Cummings was second in points scored for the Panthers with 12, also shooting 6-for-7 from the free throw line and 3-for-7 from the field.
Indrusaitis, who transferred in from Iowa State, came on late and scored 11 points, while grabbing a team-high seven rebounds.
Corhen and Witherspoon also finished in double digits for scoring at 10 points, with Corhen adding two blocks and two steals.
