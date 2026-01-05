Pitt Hires Buffalo LB Coach

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have hired Buffalo Bulls defensive coordinator Joe Bowen as the program's next linebackers coach.

Bowen was the defensive coordinator at Buffalo for two seasons. His defense led the MAC in interceptions and was third in sacks in 2024. This season, the Bulls were top five in scoring, total defense, passing, sacks, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries.

Pitt's former linebackers coach, Ryan Manalac, was hired as UConn's next defensive coordinator following the Military Bowl loss. Manalac coached and developed star linebackers in SirVocea Dennis, Kyle Louis and Rasheem Biles.

This is one of many coaching staff hires Pitt has recently made. The Panthers have hired former UNC special teams coordinator Mike Priefer, former Virginia Tech tight ends coach Brent Davis and Northwestern safeties coach/ assistant head coach Harlon Barnett.

Although he may have been a defensive coordinator, Bowen has made his name as a linebackers coach.

Bowen coached two standout Buffalo linebackers in Shaun Dolac and Red Murdock during his time with the Bulls. Dolac was the MAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2024 and was Buffalo's first consensus All-American, where he recorded the most tackles in the nation with 168 (school record), forced five interceptions and 18.5 tackles for loss.

Murdock was selected to the All-MAC First Team in 2024 and was named an All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, the Associated Press and the Football Writers Association of America this season. In the two seasons with Bowen as the defensive coordinator, Murdock totaled 298 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, 17 forced fumbles and three pass breakups.

Before Buffalo, Bowen was the linebackers coach and running game coordinator at Miami (Ohio), where he was named the Linebacker Coach of the Year by Footballscoop and was named to the 2024 American Football Coaches Association 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute in 2024.

While at Miami (Ohio), Bowen was the WPIAL area recruiter and coached and developed in-house talent like linebackers Matt Salopek, who earned MAC Defensive Player of the Year, and Ty Wise, who had over 120 tackles and eight sacks in the RedHawks' 2023 conference championship-winning season.

Bowen graduated from Miami (Ohio) in 2015 and started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater in the 2015-16 season. Bowen then became a graduate assistant and assistant linebackers coach at Michigan State in 2017 before becoming a defensive analyst and defensive graduate assistant at Florida State in 2018, where he coached the linebackers in 2018 and 2020, and outside linebackers in 2019.

