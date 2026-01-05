Pitt Sets Up Visit With Maryland Transfer CB

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have scheduled a visit with former Maryland Terrapins starting cornerback La'khil Roland on Jan. 5, Mike Vukovcan of Pittsburgh Sports now reported.

Roland, a true sophomore, started six games this past season, according to Pro Football Focus. The 6-foot-2, 188-pound corner allowed 15 catches on 26 targets for 202 yards and one touchdown this season.

Roland enjoyed a breakout season with a career-high 21 tackles and three interceptions, including a 100-yard pick-six against Towson, which made him the first Terrapin achieve such a feat since 1962.

In two seasons with Maryland, Roland totaled 31 tackles, a pass breakup, three interceptions and a touchdown. In coverage, Roland allowed a total of 23 catches for 301 yards and two touchdowns.

"Roland was one of the Terps’ most dynamic defenders in 2025, and his announcement became the program’s highest-profile departure so far," Maryland Terrapins On SI wrote on Dec. 29.

Nov 22, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Andrew Marsh (4) catches a pass for a touchdown as Maryland Terrapins defensive back La'Khi Roland (27) defends during the first quarter at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Pitt Adressing Top Position Needs in Portal

The Panthers are looking to rebuild their cornerback room, as Rashad Battle and Tamon Lynum are both out of eligibility, and true freshman All-American Shawn Lee Jr. has entered the transfer portal.

Lee was one of the biggest losses Pitt has suffered this postseason. Lee was named an All-American by On3 and locked down the outside for most of the season, allowing an average of one catch for 5.5 yards per game.

Without the three starters, Pitt will likely have senior Rashan Murray and redshirt sophomore Shadarian Harrison returning as potential starters, along with redshirt freshmen Zion Ferguson and Nigel Maynard and incoming true freshman Kentrail McRae.

Pitt also lost a few depth corners in redshirt freshman Davion Pritchard and redshirt junior Matthew Amofa.

Besides cornerback, Pitt has reportedly scheduled visits with UCF tight end Kylan Fox and Middle Tennessee State tight end Hunter Tipton, along with Florida wide receiver Naeshaun Montgomery.

Pitt will not return all three starting tight ends next season, with Justin Holmes and Jake Overman being out of eligibility and Malachi Thomas entering the transfer portal. Pitt will also be without its top two wide receivers, Raphael "Poppi" Williams, who is out of eligibility, and Kenny Johnson, who also entered the transfer portal.

The Panthers also landed their first transfer commit in Penn offensive tackle Netinho Olivieri, addressing a major need on the offensive line.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt