Pitt Names Honorary Captain vs. Syracuse
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have named Penny Semaia as the honorary captain against the Syracuse Orange.
Samaia played at Pitt for five seasons from 1999-03 and was a four-year letterman during that time. He also helped lead Pitt to four bowl games.
After Pitt, Samaia created the Pitt Life Skills Program and is now the vice president of Stadium Relations for the Buffalo Bills.
Semaia played on both sides of the line of scrimmage for the Panthers. He started as an offensive guard in 1999 and moved to the defensive line in the spring of 2000. He switched back to offense just before the 2002 season and played on offense through his final season in 2003.
Semaia helped lead Pitt to four bowl appearances. At the time, it was the Panthers' best bowl game stretch since appearing in nine consecutive bowl games from 1975-83. Since then, Pitt had another impressive postseason stretch of nine consecutive bowl games from 2008-16.
Semaia and Pitt won the 2001 Tangerine Bowl and the 2002 Insight Bowl, but lost the 2000 Insight Bowl and the 2003 Continental Tire Bowl. The Panthers also appeared in the Fiesta Bowl a year after Semaia graduated.
Upon graduating with a degree in anthropology in 2003, Semaia joined the Athletic Department from the Office of Admission and Financial Aid as the Coordinator of the Freshman Peer Counselor program and as a financial aid advisor, admission counselor and PittStart Parent coordinator. He also joined Bill Hillgrove and Bill Fralic as a sideline reporter on the Pitt Football Radio Network.
In 2005, Semaia was named the Career and Life Skills Coordinator for Student Athletes within the Athletic Department. The Cathy & John Pelusi Family Life Skills Program helps prepare Pitt student-athletes for success during and after their collegiate careers, personally and professionally, and is considered the finest in all of college athletics.
Semaia later became the senior athletic director of the program and was then hired as the Buffalo Bills' vice president of stadium relations in 2023, where he now works closely with Bills vice president of stadium development, John Polka, and vice president of creative/stadium design, Frank Cavotta, on the construction phase of the Bills' new stadium.
"Words cannot adequately describe Penny Semaia's impact at the University of Pittsburgh," former Director of Athletics Heather Lyke said at the time. "As a leader, mentor and dear friend, Penny has positively impacted countless lives at Pitt with his 'high-five and a smile' approach to work and life. He also coined the phrase 'Forever Panther' in describing our passionate athletic alumni."
