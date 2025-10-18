How to Watch: Pitt vs. Syracuse
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers are on the road for a second consecutive week and will face Syracuse at the JMA Wireless Dome this weekend.
Quick Preview
Pitt was on the road last week and defeated No. 25 Florida State 34-31. Desmond Reid had eight catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns. It was good enough to be named him ACC Player of the Week as a wide receiver and earn a spot on the Pro Football Focus national and ACC teams of the week.
Syracuse comes into this one after a much-needed bye week. The Orange have floundered since losing starting quarterback Steve Angeli to a season-ending Achilles injury. Syracuse dropped consecutive games for the first time in head coach Fran Brown's coaching tenure.
History of Pitt vs. Syracuse
Pitt leads Syracuse 44-33-3 in the all-time series. The Panthers are also 8-2 in the last 10 meetings. Pitt also won last season's meeting 41-13 when former Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord threw five interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns by Rasheem Biles and Kyle Louis.
The Panthers fell to the Orange the last time they were on the road. They lost 28-13, and that game was played in the Bronx, N.Y. The last time these two teams met in the JMA Wireless Dome was in 2021, and Pitt won 31-14.
How to Watch: Pitt vs. Syracuse
Pitt vs. Syracuse will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and coverage will air on the ACC Network.
This makes it the third time the Panthers appeared on the ACC Network. The last two appearances were in Week 1 against Duquesne and two weeks ago against Boston College.
This is also the first night game of the season for Pitt. Every game has kicked off at noon, except for the Week 2 game against West Virginia in the Backyard Brawl. The last nighttime kickoff Pitt had was at home against Virginia last season, and the last nighttime kickoff on the road was the week before against No. 20 SMU.
Chris Cotter will do the play-by-play, Max Browne will be the analyst and Kendra Douglas will be the sideline reporter for the ACC Network crew.
The game will also air on 93.7 The Fan and on the Pitt Radio Network. As always, Bill Hillgrove will do the play-by-play, Pat Bostick will be the analyst and Dorin Dickerson and Larry Richert will be the two sideline reporters.
Sirius XM 371 will also have the game, and so will Pitt's student station, 92.1 FM WPTS Radio.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!
- Pitt Faces Another ACC Road Battle vs. Syracuse
- Pitt Could Have Reinforcements Back vs. Syracuse
- Pitt Adjusting Without Top Portal Addition
- Penn State Commit, WPIAL 4-Star Visiting Pitt
- 2026 4-Star Guard Lists Pitt Basketball in Top 5
Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt