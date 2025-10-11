Pitt DB Not Playing vs. Florida State
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have released the final injury report for their ACC matchup against the No. 25-ranked Florida State Seminoles.
Out
DL Zach Crothers
DL Blaine Spires
DB Rashan Murray
LB Jayden Bonsu
RB Synkwan Smith
RB Jaylin Brown
DB Nigel Maynard
LB Jeremiah Marcelin
RB Derrick Davis Jr.
TE Adam Howanitz
DL Joey Zelinsky
LS Nilay Upadhyayula
DL Denim Cook
DL Jaeden Moore
OL Keith Gouveia
OL Jackson Brown
OL Jeff Persi
Game-Time Decision
RB Desmond Reid
DB Javon McIntyre
DB Tamon Lynum
DB Cruce Brookins
Cornerback Rashan Murray will miss a third consecutive game for Pitt. Murray has one tackle and one pass deflection this season.
Desmond Reid, Javon McIntyre, Tamon Lynum and Cruce Brookins have all been upgraded from questionable to game-time decisions.
If Reid plays, this would be his first appearance since suffering an injury in the Week 3 game against West Virginia. Reid has 142 yards, a touchdown and is averaging 5.9 yards per carry this year.
Lynum has not played since exiting the Week 2 game against Central Michigan early. Javon McIntyre was questionable to play last week and played nine snaps, and Brookins appeared on the report for the first time this season earlier this week.
The Panthers will officially be without four key defensive ends against the No. 2 rushing offense in the country. Joey Zelinsky, Jaeden Moore, Blaine Spires and Zach Crothers are all out. The only other ends listed on Pitt's two-deep are Nate Temple, Jimmy Scott and Maverick Gracio. Isaiah Neal has also moved from defensive tackle to end.
Pitt will also be without starting left tackle Jeff Persi. Persi was injured on the first drive of the game last week and replaced by Kendall Stanley, who was the highest graded Pitt offensive lineman, according to Pro Football Focus.
Wide receiver Squirrel White and right tackle Micah Pettus have been downgraded from questionable to out for the Seminoles. Tight end Randy Pittman Jr. has been upgraded to a game-time decision. He has 11 catches, 73 yards and two touchdowns this season.
Quarterback Tommy Castellanos was listed as probable on the initial report and was not included on this report, signaling that he will play. Castellanos has 1,120 passing yards, six touchdowns, five interceptions and has completed 61% of his passes. He also has 274 rushing yards, four touchdowns and averages 4.8 yards per carry.
