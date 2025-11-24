Pitt Snap Counts Show Reliance on Starters in Georgia Tech Win
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers handled business to keep their ACC Championship hopes alive, with a 42-28 win over No. 16 Georgia Tech.
Pat Narduzzi emphasized all week leading up to the game that this was a must-win for the Panthers, and the Pro Football Focus snap counts reflect that.
Pitt clearly wanted its best players on the field at all times and didn't bother subbing them out too much. Then again, why would the Panthers do such a thing if their end of season goals are on the line?
For reference, PASS is passing snaps, PBLK is passing blocking snaps, RUN is rushing snaps and RBLK is run blocking snaps, offensively. RDEF is run defense snaps, PRSH is pass rushing snaps and COV is coverage snaps, defensively.
Quarterback
Mason Heintschel — 68 snaps (38 PASS, 5 RUN, 25 RBLK)
Running Back
Ja'Kyrian Turner — 47 snaps (20 PASS, 3 PBLK, 19 RUN, 5 RBLK)
Juelz Goff — 21 snaps (12 PASS, 3 PBLK, 6 RUN)
Wide Receiver
Kenny Johnson — 68 snaps (38 PASS, 30 RBLK)
Caturus "Blue" Hicks — 56 snaps (30 PASS, 1 RUN, 25 RBLK)
Raphael "Poppi" Williams — 55 snaps (33 PASS, 22 RBLK)
Deuce Spann — 11 snaps (7 PASS, 4 RBLK)
Bryce Yates — 6 snaps (4 PASS, 2 RUN)
Tony Kinsler — 1 snaps (1 RBLK)
Tight End
Justin Holmes — 51 snaps (26 PASS, 3 PBLK, 6 RUN, 22 RBLK)
Malachi Thomas — 13 snaps (6 PASS, 1 PBLK, 6 RBLK)
Jake Overman — 12 snaps (1 PASS, 2 PBLK, 10 RBLK)
Josh Altsman — 3 snaps (1 PBLK, 2 RBLK)
Offensive Line
BJ Williams — 68 snaps (38 PBLK, 30 RBLK)
Kendall Stanley — 68 snaps (38 PBLK, 30 RBLK)
Ryan Baer — 68 snaps (38 PBLK, 30 RBLK)
Lyndon Cooper — 68 snaps (38 PBLK, 30 RBLK)
Jeff Persi — 68 snaps (38 PBLK, 30 RBLK)
Offense Observations
Pitt's offensive line did not sub a single player out all game. All five starters played all 68 snaps of offense. Now, the group is beaten up — with Ryan Carretta missing the game with an injury and Jeff Persi getting his first start since suffering his injury over a month ago — and as a result, they allowed 13 pressures and six sacks.
But it wasn't just the line that stuck with its starters, Ja'Kyrian Turner sat out just 21 snaps as he was red-hot with the ball in his hands, the three backup receivers behind Kenny Johnson, Cataurus "Blue" Hicks and Raphael "Poppi" Williams played a combined snaps. Justin Homes was also the overwhelming favorite at tight end, with 51 snaps.
Defensive End
Isaiah Neal — 53 snaps (18 RDEF, 33 PRSH, 2 COV)
Jimmy Scott — 48 snaps (18 RDEF, 30 PRSH)
Blaine Spires — 33 snaps (10 RDEF, 23 PRSH)
Joey Zelinsky — 26 snaps (11 RDEF, 15 PRSH)
Nate Temple — 1 snaps (1 RDEF)
Defensive Tackle
Nick James — 62 snaps (21 RDEF, 41 PRSH)
Francis Brewu — 37 snaps (17 RDEF, 20 PRSH)
Jahsear Whittington — 30 snaps (16 RDEF, 14 PRSH)
Linebacker
Rasheem Biles — 75 snaps (28 RDEF, 9 PRSH, 38 COV)
Braylan Lovelace — 75 snaps (28 RDEF, 4 PRSH, 43 COV)
Kyle Louis — 73 snaps (27 RDEF, 6 PRSH, 40 COV)
Cameron Lindsey — 2 snaps (1 RDEF, 1 COV)
Cornerback
Rashad Battle — 66 snaps (25 RDEF, 41 COV)
Shadarian Harrison — 48 snaps (21 RDEF, 27 COV)
Tamon Lynum — 35 snaps (10 RDEF, 1 PRSH, 24 COV)
Shawn Lee Jr. — 1 snap (1 COV)
Safety
Kavir Bains-Marquez — 64 snaps (24 RDEF, 1 PRSH, 39 COV)
Cruce Brookins — 51 snaps (16 RDEF, 35 COV)
Javon McIntyre — 45 snaps (16 RDEF, 29 COV)
Defense Observations
The defense's snap counts were very similar to the offense's.
Isaiah Neal and Jimmy Scott received the bulk of the snaps at defensive end, and worked in Blaine Spires some, but Joey Zelinsky and Nate Temple played just 27 snaps combined. And where was Jaeden Moore? He was slowly getting worked back into the defense while he was still recovering from an injury, but he didn't record a snap this week.
Nick James, Francis Brewu and Jahsear Whittington were the only defensive tackles to play. Narduzzi said earlier last week that true freshman Trevor Sommers would play, but he in fact did not. Pitt was also missing starter Sean FitzSimmons, and Brewu went down twice during the game, but the Panthers still didn't turn to their depth.
Kyle Louis, Braylan Loveace and Rasheem Biles were the only linebackers, except for Cam Lindsey, who played two snaps. Rashad Battle, Shadarian Harrison and Tamon Lynum all play a lot at corner, but standout true freshman Shawn Lee Jr. received just one snap.
And finally, Kavir Bains-Marquez, Cruce Brookins and Javon McIntyre were the only safteies to play, leaving out another talented freshman in Josh Gurrier.
