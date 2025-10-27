Pitt Announces Starting Lineup for Exhibition vs. Pitt-Johnstown
PITTSBURGH - The Pitt Panthers are rolling out a slightly different starting lineup for the final tune-up of the preseason vs. Pitt-Johnstown.
Brandin Cummings, Damarco Minor, Omari Witherspoon, Cam Corhen and Roman Siulepa are the starting five vs. UPJ. The only change from last week's exhibition win vs. Providence is Witherspoon being slid into the lineup in place of Barry Dunning Jr.
Minor, a veteran transfer from Oregon State, led the way vs. Providence, scoring a team-high 15 points. He also added three rebounds and three assists.
Cummings and Corhen, who both started games for Pitt last season, added 12 points and 10 points vs Providence, respectively.
Siulepa, the highly-regarded recruit from Australia, scored six points, grabbed four rebounds and nabbed a steal. His development this season will be a key facet for the Panthers going forward.
Witherspoon, the top high school recruit from the class of 2025, added 10 points off the bench, shooting 5-of-7 from the field, and played himself into additional playing time.
Minor is on his fourth program in five seasons, playing for South Suburban College, a junior college in South Holland, Ill. as a freshman, transferred to Division I program SIU Edwardsville as a sophomore and stayed for his junior season, before transferring to Oregon State for his senior season.
He averaged 31.9 minutes, 9.8 points, 5.1 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 39.7% from the field, 28.2% from deep and 83.5% from the foul line last season.
Corhen is another returner like Cummings, joining Pitt last season after transferring from Florida State.
He started all 32 games for the Panthers last season, averaging 11.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, while shooting 63.5% from the field and 59.3% from the foul line.
Siulepa hails from Australia and previously played in the National Basketball League (NBL) and also high school rugby, standing 6-foot-5.
He has played with both the South West Metro Pirates in NBL1 and also the Tasmania JackJumpers, while also representing Australia at the youth level.
Siulepa played for the Emus at both the FIBA U16 Asian Championships and then FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup in 2022, the FIBA U17 Oceania Championship in 2023 and most recently, the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup from June 28-July 6 in Switzerland.
Witherspoon was a standout at St. John's College High last season, recruited by top teams from across the country.
