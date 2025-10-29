Pitt WR Earns Weekly Honor After Dominant Win
Pitt Panthers junior wide receiver Kenny Johnson has been named ACC Receiver of the Week by Pro Football Focus. He was beat out by Charlotte wide receiver Javen Nicholas for a national team of the week honor.
Johnson's Performance
What makes this honor so special for Johnson is that he only played one half of the game against NC State before exiting with an injury. While not returning for the second half, one half is all a player like Johnson needed to stand out in the ACC.
Johnson and freshman quarterback Mason Heinstchel had a beautiful connection in the first half of the game. Johnson received the ball seven times, putting up 112 yards through two quarters. He also had a 10-yard touchdown catch and run right before the half, putting Pitt up by 10 over the Wolfpack. Pitt carried the momentum out of halftime and never looked back. The Panthers won the game by a score of 53-34.
Other PFF Honors
This wasn't the first time a Pitt player has earned PFF honors. Linebackers Rasheem Biles and Kyle Louis have been respectively named to ACC Teams of the Week, Louis also being named to the national team after a blowout win over Boston College.
After the win over Florida State, linebacker Braylan Lovelace and running back Desmond Reid were named to the ACC Team of the Week. Reid was also named to the national team that week, putting up 200 yards and having two touchdown catches. That game was his first game back from injury.
After the win over Syracuse, four Pitt players earned the honor. Left guard Ryan Carretta, defensive tackle Nick James and corner Tamon Lynum made the ACC Team of the Week while safety Cruce Brookins also made the national team.
That was James' third time being nominated to ACC Team of the Week. James, Lynum, and Brookins stepped up big for the Panthers while they were dealing with a depleted defense and struggling offense against the Orange.
Johnson's Injury
As typical with Pitt football, not much is known about the injury to Johnson. We know that he took a big helmet-to-helmet hit, but he was also holding his arm on the sideline after.
In head coach Pat Narduzzi's press conference, he mentioned that Johnson wanted to go back in, but was shut down. Just because Johnson wants to play doesn't mean he can. But, he has appeared in interviews since and looked fine.
Pitt has it decently easy the next two weeks, playing Stanford and then having a bye week. If Johnson misses time at all, hopefully he will be back by the game against Notre Dame.
