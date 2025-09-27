Inside The Panthers

Pitt Starting OL Carted Off Field vs. Louisville

A Pitt Panthers offensive lineman suffered a severe injury in the second half of the ACC opener vs. the Louisville Cardinals.

Sep 27, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi (white) and tight end Jake Overman (87) lead the team onto the field to play the Louisville Cardinals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH - The Pitt Panthers will have to play the rest of its ACC opener vs. Louisville without a starting offensive lineman.

Pitt guard Keith Gouveia was rolled upon in the third quarter and appeared to suffer a broken leg. His right leg was placed into a split and a cart took him off the field. He did give a thumbs off as he was taken off the field.

Gouveia played a team-high 177 snaps entering the Louisville game, all at left guard. Pro Football Focus credits him with allowing three pressures, a hurry and two sacks.

Gouveia - a 6-foot-4, 310-pound offensive lineman from Stephens City, Va. - arrived at Pitt following four seasons at Richmond.

He came in as an experienced option at any of the interior line spots, even playing some center during the offseason, and earned the starting job during summer camp.

Ryan Carretta, who is listed as the backup center, entered the game in relief of Gouveia.

The Pitt offensive line struggled against West Virginia, allowing six sacks and 15 pressures in a 31-24 overtime loss, and while the unit hasn't been perfect against Louisville, it also hasn't allowed a sack through three quarters. If Gouveia is out long-term, which is appears he will be, Carretta could earn the spot at left guard - Jackson Brown and Isaiah Montgomery are other interior options.

Jeff Persi is the starter at left tackle, the most important spot on the line, and Lyndon Cooper, BJ Williams and Ryan Baer all returned as starters from last season.

Karl Ludwig
