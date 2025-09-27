Pitt WR Makes Unreal Touchdown Catch vs. Louisville

Inside The Panthers

This Pitt Panthers wideout came down with an impressive touchdown catch against his old team.

Karl Ludwig

Aug 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Cataurus Hicks (3) celebrates his touchdown against the Duquesne Dukes during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
PITTSBURGH - Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi said it wasn't personal when it came to the team's ACC opener vs. Louisville, but it might be for Cataurus "Blue" Hicks.

Hicks - a 5-foot-10, 170-pound wide receiver from Miami, Fla. - started his career at Louisville and transferred to Pitt over the offseason. And he took his first chance to make an impact against his old school.

Eli Holstein lobbed up a ball toward the corner of the end zone from 39 yards out, and despite Louisville cornerback Jabari Mack hanging all over him, Hicks came down with a highlight reel catch. The ball bounced off his body, but as Hicks fell to the ground, he snagged it out of the air for a touchdown.

It was an excellent catch for Hicks, his second highlight reel touchdown of the season (his one-hander vs. Duquesne in the season opener), and it gave Pitt an early 10-0 lead vs. the Cardinals.

For reference, Hicks had 13 catches for 160 yards and no touchdowns during his two seasons at Pitt. Following his 39-yard touchdown, he has eight receptions for 123 yards and three touchdowns in three-and-a-half games this season.

Hicks has been a difference maker for the Panthers since arriving in Pittsburgh, and he's done it without what head coach Pat Narduzzi believes makes him truly special: yards after catch.

Hicks has done his damage making tough, contested catch - look no further than his two-point conversion toe tap against Central Michigan. But Narduzzi is still looking forward to seeing Hicks get the ball in his hands and making defenders miss.

With Hicks, Poppi Williams, Kenny Johnson and Deuce Spann, the Panthers have a deep group of starting wideouts with a versatile mix of skill sets. Hicks has done the most so far against Louisville, but any of the four are capable of taking over as the game wears on. Williams has been the most explosive so far this season.

