Pitt Announces Honorary Captain vs. Louisville
PITTSBURGH — Former Pitt Panthers defensive back Bob Jury will be the honorary captain against the Louisville Cardinals, Pat Narduzzi announced.
Jury will also be inducted into the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame during the game, along with Aaron Donald, whose number will be retired on Nov. 15 against Notre Dame.
Jury played at Pitt from 1974-77, was a team captain his senior year, started on the 1976 undefeated national championship team and was also part of the Fiesta, Sun and Gator Bowl teams. He was also an All-American in 1977 and has the Pitt record for most interceptions in a season and the most career interceptions.
Jury had an impressive 21 career interceptions for 266 interception return yards. He set the single-season interception record at 10 in 1976. He was also known for making big plays in the biggest games.
Jury had two interceptions in a 24-7 win over in-state Rival, Penn State. He picked off another pass in the 27-3 Sugar Bowl win over Georgia, and he intercepted two more passes in his final collegiate game in the 34-3 win over Clemson in the Gator Bowl.
The Seattle Seahawks drafted Jury in the third round of the 1978 NFL Draft, but he was traded to the San Fransico 49ers just a few months after being drafted. He played one season for the 49ers, where he appeared in 15 games, started eight, and recorded three fumble recoveries and one sack.
Jury suffered an injury in 1979 that placed him on the injury reserve list for the entire season, nearly a year after he was traded to San Francisco. He was later released in 1980 and bounced around the league without playing in another game.
He signed with the New York Giants in January 1980 and then signed with the New England Patriots later that year after being waived in the spring. Jury was then cut by the Patriots in July.
Prior to Pitt, Jury was a star at South Park High School in South Park Township, several miles south of Pittsburgh.
