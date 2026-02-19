Pitt Lands Official Visit With 2027 Texas ATH

PITTSBURGH — Class of 2027 Coppell, Texas athlete Jaden Bibbs has scheduled an official visit with the Pitt Panthers for June 11-13, he announced on social media on Feb. 18.

So far, the trip will be Bibbs' second official visit of the summer. He announced on Feb. 19 that he scheduled an official visit with Houston for May 28-30.

Bibbs is the second recruit to schedule his visit with Pitt for June 11-13, and eighth overall. He will be accompanied by three-star offensive lineman commit Colin Urrea.

Bibbs is also the first prospect from Texas to visit Pitt.

Pitt Summer Visits

May 28-30

June 11-13

OL Colin Urrea , Community School of Naples (Naples, Fla.) — Pitt commit

, Community School of Naples (Naples, Fla.) — ATH Jaden Bibbs, Coppell (Coppell, Texas)

June 18-20

OL Jon Sassic , Central Catholic (Pittsburgh, Pa.)

Bibbs By the Numbers

The 6-foot, 170-pound Bibbs does not have a star rating or player ranking by 247Sports, Rivals or ESPN.

According to his X profile , Bibbs had 43 total tackles, 35 solo, four for a loss, one sack, two interceptions, 15 pass breakups, one touchdown and 292 all-purpose yards in Coppell's 10-2 season that ended in the third round of the UIL 6A D1 Texas state playoffs.

Bibbs played primarily as a cornerback, but he also made an impact as a kick returner. That makes him the first defensive player to schedule an official visit with Pitt. To this point, Pitt had only scheduled official visits with three offensive linemen, two wide receivers, one quarterback and one running back.

Getting Bibbs to commit would also be a good start to the Panthers' 2027 recruiting class. Pitt still does not have a commitment from a defensive player.

The Panthers will need more cornerbacks in 2027. Starters Tamon Lynum and Rashad Battle just finished their last seasons of eligibility, and Davion Pritchard and Matthew Amofa entered the transfer portal.

Kentrail McRae was the only cornerback signee in the 2026 class, and Pitt also brought in transfers Raion Strader and Kanye Thompson , but 2026 will be both of their last seasons of eligibility.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!