Former Pitt DB Transfers to UAB
PITTSBURGH -- A former Pitt Panthers player found their new home for where they'll play starting next season.
Pitt redshirt junior defensive back Tamarion Crumpley, who entered the transfer portal on Dec. 30, committed to UAB.
Crumpley hails from Cincinnati and played for Winton Woods High School, leading his team to a 9-1 record in the Ohio Division II Playoffs. He earned a number of honors for his play, including Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association (OPSWA), Division II All-State (second team), All-Southwest Ohio District (first team and All-Eastern Cincinnati Conference (first team).
He was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2021, with 247Sports ranking him the No. 69 cornerback and No. 34 in Ohio and Rivals ranked him No. 68 at his position and No. 32 in his state.
Crumpley initially committed to Minnesota on April 20, 2020, but would decommit on June 30. He then committed to Pitt on Dec. 16 and signed his National Letter of Intent.
He didn't play in any games as a true freshman in 2021, redshirting and serving as a member of the first ACC Championship team at Pitt. He also didn't see any action in 2022.
Crumpley played in all 12 games in the 2023 season, seeing three games on defense vs. Wofford in Week 1 at home and then Notre Dame in Week 9 and Syracuse in Week 11 on the road.
He played in 170 snaps in 11 games for the Panthers this past season, with six tackles (five solo). He also made a pick-six in the 73-17 blowout of Youngstown State at home in Week 11.
Crumpley is one of four defensive back that left the Panthers for the transfer portal, including fellow redshirt junior Noah Biglow, who landed at Louisiana Tech, redshirt sophomore Ryland Gandy, who went to Indiana, and redshirt freshman Jaremiah Anglin Jr.
He is also one of 11 defensive players from Pitt to depart the program, which includes sophomore linebacker Jordan Bass who transferred to Virginia Tech.
This also features six defensive linemen, redshirt juniors in Chief Borders, who went to UNLV, Elliot Donald and Nakhi Johnson, who landed at Tulsa, redshirt sophomore/walk-on Thomas Aden, who ended up at Kent State, redshirt freshman David Ojiegbe and freshman Sincere Edwards, who transferred to UCF.
Crumpley is also one of 22 players to enter the transfer portal from the Panthers, along with 11 players on offense.
This includes quaterbacks in redshirt freshman Ty Dieffenbach, who landed at Cal Poly and redshirt juniors in Nate Yarnell, who went to Texas State, and Jake Frantl, who went to Division III powerhouse Wisconsin-Whitewater.
It also features running backs in senior Rodney Hammond Jr., who transferred to Sacramento State, and redshirt freshman Montravius Lloyd, wide receivers in redshirt senior Jake McConnachie, redshirt junior Daejon Reynolds, who went to UNLV, and redshirt freshmen in Lamar Seymore and walk-on Devin Whitlock, plus redshirt junior offensive linemen in Terrence Moore, who landed at Toledo, and walk-on Matt Metrosky.
